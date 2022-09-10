Read full article on original website
WITN
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville. Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls says around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on Concord Drive. Within 30 minutes, police were able to track the suspect, who they believe had run from an adjoining neighborhood to Deck Street, beside J.H. Rose High School. Concord Drive and Deck Street are a little over a mile apart.
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edgecombe County homicide
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.
cbs17
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
4-year-old girl hurt in accidental shooting involving family member, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say they're investigating after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday night.
cbs17
Driver with license already revoked is busted after 100+ mph chase in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who already had his driver’s license revoked was arrested after he led deputies on a 100 mph car chase over the weekend in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident happened Saturday when deputies were patrolling an area near the intersection of...
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
cbs17
3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
WITN
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
cbs17
Man missing after 2 armed robberies in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids Police are asking the public for help to find a man they say robbed two businesses and has since gone missing. Officers say they’re looking for 44-year-old Kunta Shearin, of Roanoke Rapids. On July 22 at about 1:44 p.m., police say...
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
wcti12.com
Martin County police looking for missing person
MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person. Officials said Makayla Mewborn was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale hoodie with white letters, multi-colored pants, black Crocs and had a pink backpack. If you know the location of Mewborn or have any information...
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
cbs17
‘Speak up and say something’: Parents thankful for quick response after Zebulon school threat on Snapchat
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parents in Wake County were on edge on Monday, after police say 23-year-old Connor Terrell threatened to “shoot up” a school. “There’s a sense of frustration, because there are a lot of things as parents that we cannot control,” Stephanie Rodriguez, an area mom, said. “The way our country is, in the climate that it is right now, you’re never safe.”
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
Officials: Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison
An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said.
cbs17
‘At first glance, it’s fairly effective’: Raleigh engineer creating, testing truck underride crash barriers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 200 people die each year in the United States during crashes involving cars that slide underneath tractor trailers, according to government figures. Now, a Raleigh engineer has come up with a device he said could prevent some of those deaths. The crash test...
Car overturns in overnight Raleigh crash that sends 3 people to the hospital
A two-car collision in Raleigh sent three people to the hospital overnight. The crash happened on Skycrest Drive near Hill Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The WRAL Breaking News tracker arrived to find both damaged vehicles still at the scene – one of them upside down. Police...
