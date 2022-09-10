ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan speak to public outside Windsor Castle

By Billal Rahman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to members of the public during a walkabout at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Harry and Meghan on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

The group spent more than 40 minutes speaking to members of the public, where they received flowers, gifts and hugs from well-wishers.

