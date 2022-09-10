ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election

By Isaac Taylor
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvMGp_0hqC0LbG00

Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100.

Incumbents are marked with: (i)

The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and goes through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

For information on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, where the closest polling place is, and more, go to the GoVoteWV website by clicking here .

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of who is running for elected positions in the state.

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)

Name Party
Carol Miller (i) Republican
Mr. Lacy Watson Democrat

Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)

Name Party
Alex Mooney (i) Republican
Barry Lee Wendell Democrat

State Senate

To know what district you are in, click here .

Senatorial District 1 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall (Part))

Name Party
Laura Wakim Chapman Republican
Randy Swartzmiller Democrat

Senatorial District 2 (Marshall (Part), Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Marion (Part), Monongalia (Part))

Name Party
Charles Clements (i) Republican
Eric M. Hayhurst Democrat

Senatorial District 3 (Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt)

Name Party
Michael Azinger (i) Republican
Jody Murphy Democrat

Senatorial District 4 (Mason, Jackson (Part), Putnam (Part), Cabell (Part))

Name Party
Eric J. Tarr (i) Republican

Senatorial District 5 (Cabell (Part), Wayne (Part))

Name Party
Melissa Clark Republican
Mike Woelfel (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 6 (Wayne (Part), Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)

Name Party
Mark R. Maynard (i) Republican
Tiffany Clemins Democrat

Senatorial District 7 (Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha (Part))

Name Party
Mike Stuart Republican
Ron Stollings (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 8 (Kanawha (Part), Putnam (Part), Jackson (Part), Roane, Clay)

Name Party
Mark Hunt Republican
Richard Lindsay (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 9 (Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette (Part))

Name Party
Rollan Roberts (i) Republican

Senatorial District 10 (Nicholas, Fayette (Part), Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe)

Name Party
Vince Deeds Republican
Stephen Baldwin (i) Democrat

Senatorial District 11 (Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Barbour)

Name Party
Bill Hamilton (i) Republican

Senatorial District 12 (Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor)

Name Party
Ben Queen Republican

Senatorial District 13 (Monongalia (Part), Marion (Part))

Name Party
Mike Oliverio Republican
Barbara Evans Fleischauer Democrat

Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)

Name Party
Jay Taylor Republican
Amanda Jo Pitzer Democrat

Senatorial District 15 (Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley (Part))

Name Party
Charles S. Trump IV (i) Republican

Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)

Name Party
Jason Barrett Republican

Senatorial District 17 (Kanawha (Part))

Name Party
Tom Takubo (i) Republican
Samuel “Sam” Wood Democrat

House of Delegates

To see your new House of Delegates district, click here . For more races on the ballot, click on your specific county.

Barbour County

House of Delegates (District 68)

Name Party
Chris Phillips (i) Republican

Berkeley County

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party
Ken Reed (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 91)

Name Party
Don Forsht (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 92)

Name Party
Michael Hite Republican

House of Delegates (District 93)

Name Party
Michael Hornby Republican
Z. Lansdowne Democrat

House of Delegates (District 94)

Name Party
Larry D. Kump Republican

House of Delegates (District 95)

Name Party
Charles “Chuck” Horst, Sr. (i) Republican
Debi Carroll Democrat

House of Delegates (District 96)

Name Party
Eric L. Householder (i) Republican
Ronald Wenger Democrat

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party
John Hardy (i) Republican
Philip Wenner Democrat

Boone County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party
Margitta Mazzocchi (i) Republican
Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 32)

Name Party
Josh Holstein (i) Republican
Rodney A. Miller Democrat

Braxton County

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name Party
Lori Cowger Dittman Republican
Kevin Carpenter Democrat

Brooke County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party
Pat McGeehan (i) Republican
Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party
Mark Zatezalo (i) Republican
Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party
Jimmy Willis Republican
Phillip W. Diserio (i) Democrat

Cabell County

House of Delegates (District 22)

Name Party
Daniel Linville (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 23)

Name Party
Evan Worrell (i) Republican
Karen Nance Democrat

House of Delegates (District 24)

Name Party
Patrick Lucas Republican
Ally Layman Democrat

House of Delegates (District 25)

Name Party
Sean Hornbuckle (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 26)

Name Party
Matthew Rohrbach (i) Republican
Sydnee Smirl McElroy Democrat

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party
Jeff Maynard Republican
Ric Griffith (i) Democrat

Calhoun County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party
Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican

Clay County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party
Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican

Doddridge County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party
David L. Kelly (i) Republican

Fayette County

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party
Eric Brooks Republican
Christian Martine Democrat

House of Delegates (District 50)

Name Party
Austin Haynes (i) Republican
David “Elliott” Pritt Democrat

House of Delegates (District 51)

Name Party
Tom Fast (i) Republican
Gabe Peña Democrat

House of Delegates (District 52)

Name Party
Greg Hendricks Republican
Larry L. Rowe (i) Democrat

Gilmer County

House of Delegates (District 62)

Name Party
Roger Hanshaw (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 63)

Name Party
Lori Cowger Dittman Republican
Kevin Carpenter Democrat

Grant County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party
John Paul Hott II (i) Republican

Greenbrier County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party
Mike Honaker Republican
Paul S. Detch Democrat

House of Delegates (District 47)

Name Party
Todd Longanacre (i) Republican
Heather Hill Democrat

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party
Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican
Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

Hampshire County

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party
Keith L. Funkhouser Republican

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party
Darren J. Thorne Republican

Hancock County

House of Delegates (District 1)

Name Party
Pat McGeehan (i) Republican
Jack Wood Democrat

House of Delegates (District 2)

Name Party
Mark Zatezalo (i) Republican
Ronnie D. Jones Democrat

Hardy County

Name Party
Bryan C. Ward (i) Republican
Jameson Paul Freeman Democrat

Harrison County

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party
Keith Marple Republican
Ron Watson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 70)

Name Party
Mickey Petitto Republican
Ryan Deems Democrat

House of Delegates (District 71)

Name Party
Laura Kimble (i) Republican
Robert “Rob” Garcia Democrat

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party
Clay Riley (i) Republican
Derek McIntyre Democrat

Jackson County

House of Delegates (District 16)

Name Party
Steve Westfall (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party
Jonathan Adam Pinson (i) Republican

Jefferson County

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party
John Hardy (i) Republican
Philip Wenner Democrat

House of Delegates (District 98)

Name Party
Paul Espinosa (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 99)

Name Party
Wayne Clark (i) Republican
Debra Cornwell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 100)

Name Party
William “Bill” Ridenour Republican
Susan Benzinger Democrat

Kanawha County

House of Delegates (District 52)

Name Party
Greg Hendricks Republican
Larry L. Rowe (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 53)

Name Party
Chris Pritt (i) Republican
Jim Barach (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 54)

Name Party
John Luoni Republican
Mike Pushkin (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 55)

Name Party
Moore Capito (i) Republican
Greg Childress Democrat

House of Delegates (District 56)

Name Party
Larry Pack (i) Republican
Kayla Young (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 57)

Name Party
Ernest Blevins (i) Republican
Doug Skaff, Jr. (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 58)

Name Party
Walter Hall Republican
Dakota James Buckley Democrat

House of Delegates (District 59)

Name Party
Andy Shamblin Republican
Rusty Williams Democrat

House of Delegates (District 60)

Name Party
Dana Ferrell (i) Republican
David “Woody” Holmes Democrat

House of Delegates (District 61)

Name Party
Warren Dean Jeffries (i) Republican

Lewis County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party
Adam Burkhammer (i) Republican
John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 69)

Name Party
Keith Marple Republican
Ron Watson Democrat

Lincoln County

House of Delegates (District 30)

Name Party
David “Flimsy” Adkins Republican
Deidra Roberts Democrat

Logan County

House of Delegates (District 31)

Name Party
Margitta Mazzocchi (i) Republican
Kenneth Ray Wilson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 33)

Name Party
Jordan Bridges (i) Republican
George Howes Democrat

Marion County

House of Delegates (District 73)

Name Party
Amy Summers (i) Republican
Mike Manypenny Democrat

House of Delegates (District 74)

Name Party
Mike DeVault Republican
John “Johnboy” Palmer Democrat

House of Delegates (District 75)

Name Party
Phil Mallow (i) Republican
Stephanie Spears Tomana Democrat

House of Delegates (District 76)

Name Party
Jon Dodds Republican
Joey Garcia (i) Democrat

Marshall County

House of Delegates (District 6)

Name Party
Charlie Reynolds (i) Republican
Reva Yost Democrat

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party
Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican
Lisa Zukoff (i) Democrat
Dylan Parsons Mountain

Mason County

House of Delegates (District 17)

Name Party
Jonathan Adam Pinson (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party
Jim Butler Republican

Mercer County

House of Delegates (District 37)

Name Party
Marty Gearheart (i) Republican
Skip Crane Democrat

House of Delegates (District 38)

Name Party
Joe C. Ellington, Jr. (i) Republican
Tina Russell Democrat

House of Delegates (District 39)

Name Party
Doug Smith (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party
Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

Mineral County

House of Delegates (District 87)

Name Party
Gary Howell (i) Republican
David Boden Democrat

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party
Keith L. Funkhouser Republican

Mingo County

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party
Henry Corbett Dillon Republican
David Thompson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party
Mark Dean (i) Republican
Mark Colegrove Democrat

Monongalia County

House of Delegates (District 77)

Name Party
Joe Statler (i) Republican
Ben Swanson Democrat

House of Delegates (District 78)

Name Party
Geno Chiarelli Republican
Jeffrey A. Budkey Democrat

House of Delegates (District 79)

Name Party
Zach Lemaire Republican
Evan Hansen (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 80)

Name Party
Justin White Republican
John Williams (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 81)

Name Party
Steven Harris Republican
Danielle Walker (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 82)

Name Party
Debbie Warner Republican
Katie Fallon Democrat

Monroe County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party
Roy G. Cooper (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 47)

Name Party
Todd Longanacre (i) Republican
Heather Hill Democrat

Morgan County

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party
Darren J. Thorne Republican

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party
Ken Reed (i) Republican

McDowell County

House of Delegates (District 34)

Name Party
Mark Dean (i) Republican
Mark Colegrove Democrat

House of Delegates (District 36)

Name Party
Anita Hall Republican
Ed Evans (i) Democrat

Nicholas County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party
Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican
Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

House of Delegates (District 49)

Name Party
Heather Tully (i) Republican

Ohio County

House of Delegates (District 3)

Name Party
Jimmy Willis Republican
Phillip W. Diserio (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 4)

Name Party
Erikka Storch (i) Republican
Teresa Toriseva Democrat

House of Delegates (District 5)

Name Party
Brooke E. Mcardle Republican
Shawn Fluharty (i) Democrat

Pendleton County

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party
Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican
Cody H. Thompson (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 86)

Name Party
Bryan C. Ward (i) Republican
Bradley “BJ” Rinard Democrat

Pleasants County

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Pocahontas County

House of Delegates (District 46)

Name Party
Mike Honaker Republican
Paul S. Detch Democrat

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party
William “Ty” Nestor (i) Republican
Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

Preston County

House of Delegates (District 83)

Name Party
George Street Republican
JR Wolfe Democrat

House of Delegates (District 84)

Name Party
D. R. “Buck” Jennings (i) Republican
Lisa Hyre Democrat

Putnam County

House of Delegates (District 18)

Name Party
Jim Butler Republican

House of Delegates (District 19)

Name Party
Kathie Hess Crouse (i) Republican
Seth King Democrat

House of Delegates (District 20)

Name Party
Geoff Foster (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 21)

Name Party
Jarred Cannon Republican
Theresa “Tess” Jackson Democrat

Raleigh County

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party
Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 42)

Name Party
Brandon Steele (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 43)

Name Party
Kase Poling Republican
Joanna Vance Democrat

House of Delegates (District 44)

Name Party
Todd A. Kirby Republican
Tony O. Martin Democrat

House of Delegates (District 45)

Name Party
Eric Brooks Republican
Christian Martine Democrat

Randolph County

House of Delegates (District 66)

Name Party
William “Ty” Nestor (i) Republican
Robert “Bob” Sheets Democrat

House of Delegates (District 67)

Name Party
Elias Coop-Gonzalez Republican
Cody H. Thompson (i) Democrat

Ritchie County

Name Party
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Roane County

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party
Riley Keaton (i) Republican

Summers County

House of Delegates (District 40)

Name Party
Roy G. Cooper (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 41)

Name Party
Jordan Maynor (i) Republican

Taylor County

House of Delegates (District 73)

Name Party
Amy Summers (i) Republican
Mike Manypenny Democrat

Tucker County

House of Delegates (District 85)

Name Party
John Paul Hott II (i) Republican

Tyler County

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party
David L. Kelly (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 9)

Name Party
Trenton Carl Barnhart (i) Republican

Upshur County

House of Delegates (District 64)

Name Party
Adam Burkhammer (i) Republican
John Clise Democrat

House of Delegates (District 65)

Name Party
Carl “Robbie” Martin (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 68)

Name Party
Chris Phillips (i) Republican

Wayne County

House of Delegates (District 27)

Name Party
Jeff Maynard Republican
Ric Griffith (i) Democrat

House of Delegates (District 28)

Name Party
Mark A. Ross Republican

House of Delegates (District 29)

Name Party
Henry Corbett Dillon Republican
David Thompson Democrat

Webster County

House of Delegates (District 48)

Name Party
Caleb L. Hanna (i) Republican
Eric Henson Sebert Democrat

Wetzel County

House of Delegates (District 7)

Name Party
Charles R. Sheedy, Sr. Republican
Lisa Zukoff (i) Democrat
Dylan Parsons Mountain

House of Delegates (District 8)

Name Party
David L. Kelly (i) Republican

House of Delegates (District 72)

Name Party
Clay Riley (i) Republican
Derek McIntyre Democrat

House of Delegates (District 77)

Name Party
Joe Statler (i) Republican
Ben Swanson Democrat

Wirt County

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party
Dave Foggin Republican
Jim Marion Democrat

House of Delegates (District 15)

Name Party
Riley Keaton (i) Republican

Wood County

House of Delegates (District 10)

Name Party
Bill Anderson (i) Republican
J. Morgan Leach Democrat

House of Delegates (District 11)

Name Party
Bob Fehrenbacher Republican
Harry Deitzler Democrat

House of Delegates (District 12)

Name Party
Vernon Criss (i) Republican
Jonathan Defibaugh Democrat

House of Delegates (District 13)

Name Party
Scot Heckert Republican

House of Delegates (District 14)

Name Party
Dave Foggin Republican
Jim Marion Democrat

Wyoming County

House of Delegates (District 35)

Name Party
Adam Vance Republican
Dewey Houck Democrat

House of Delegates (District 43)

Name Party
Kase Poling Republican
Joanna Vance Democrat
CHARLESTON, WV
