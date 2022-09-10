Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election
Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100.
Incumbents are marked with: (i)
The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, and goes through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
For information on how to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, where the closest polling place is, and more, go to the GoVoteWV website by clicking here .
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of who is running for elected positions in the state.
U.S. House of Representatives
Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)
|Name
|Party
|Carol Miller (i)
|Republican
|Mr. Lacy Watson
|Democrat
Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)
|Name
|Party
|Alex Mooney (i)
|Republican
|Barry Lee Wendell
|Democrat
State Senate
To know what district you are in, click here .
Senatorial District 1 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Laura Wakim Chapman
|Republican
|Randy Swartzmiller
|Democrat
Senatorial District 2 (Marshall (Part), Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Marion (Part), Monongalia (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Charles Clements (i)
|Republican
|Eric M. Hayhurst
|Democrat
Senatorial District 3 (Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt)
|Name
|Party
|Michael Azinger (i)
|Republican
|Jody Murphy
|Democrat
Senatorial District 4 (Mason, Jackson (Part), Putnam (Part), Cabell (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Eric J. Tarr (i)
|Republican
Senatorial District 5 (Cabell (Part), Wayne (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Melissa Clark
|Republican
|Mike Woelfel (i)
|Democrat
Senatorial District 6 (Wayne (Part), Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
|Name
|Party
|Mark R. Maynard (i)
|Republican
|Tiffany Clemins
|Democrat
Senatorial District 7 (Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Mike Stuart
|Republican
|Ron Stollings (i)
|Democrat
Senatorial District 8 (Kanawha (Part), Putnam (Part), Jackson (Part), Roane, Clay)
|Name
|Party
|Mark Hunt
|Republican
|Richard Lindsay (i)
|Democrat
Senatorial District 9 (Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Rollan Roberts (i)
|Republican
Senatorial District 10 (Nicholas, Fayette (Part), Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe)
|Name
|Party
|Vince Deeds
|Republican
|Stephen Baldwin (i)
|Democrat
Senatorial District 11 (Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Barbour)
|Name
|Party
|Bill Hamilton (i)
|Republican
Senatorial District 12 (Calhoun, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor)
|Name
|Party
|Ben Queen
|Republican
Senatorial District 13 (Monongalia (Part), Marion (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Mike Oliverio
|Republican
|Barbara Evans Fleischauer
|Democrat
Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)
|Name
|Party
|Jay Taylor
|Republican
|Amanda Jo Pitzer
|Democrat
Senatorial District 15 (Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Charles S. Trump IV (i)
|Republican
Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)
|Name
|Party
|Jason Barrett
|Republican
Senatorial District 17 (Kanawha (Part))
|Name
|Party
|Tom Takubo (i)
|Republican
|Samuel “Sam” Wood
|Democrat
House of Delegates
To see your new House of Delegates district, click here . For more races on the ballot, click on your specific county.
House of Delegates (District 68)
|Name
|Party
|Chris Phillips (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 90)
|Name
|Party
|Ken Reed (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 91)
|Name
|Party
|Don Forsht (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 92)
|Name
|Party
|Michael Hite
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 93)
|Name
|Party
|Michael Hornby
|Republican
|Z. Lansdowne
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 94)
|Name
|Party
|Larry D. Kump
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 95)
|Name
|Party
|Charles “Chuck” Horst, Sr. (i)
|Republican
|Debi Carroll
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 96)
|Name
|Party
|Eric L. Householder (i)
|Republican
|Ronald Wenger
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 97)
|Name
|Party
|John Hardy (i)
|Republican
|Philip Wenner
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 31)
|Name
|Party
|Margitta Mazzocchi (i)
|Republican
|Kenneth Ray Wilson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 32)
|Name
|Party
|Josh Holstein (i)
|Republican
|Rodney A. Miller
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 63)
|Name
|Party
|Lori Cowger Dittman
|Republican
|Kevin Carpenter
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 1)
|Name
|Party
|Pat McGeehan (i)
|Republican
|Jack Wood
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 2)
|Name
|Party
|Mark Zatezalo (i)
|Republican
|Ronnie D. Jones
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 3)
|Name
|Party
|Jimmy Willis
|Republican
|Phillip W. Diserio (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 22)
|Name
|Party
|Daniel Linville (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 23)
|Name
|Party
|Evan Worrell (i)
|Republican
|Karen Nance
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 24)
|Name
|Party
|Patrick Lucas
|Republican
|Ally Layman
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 25)
|Name
|Party
|Sean Hornbuckle (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 26)
|Name
|Party
|Matthew Rohrbach (i)
|Republican
|Sydnee Smirl McElroy
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 27)
|Name
|Party
|Jeff Maynard
|Republican
|Ric Griffith (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 62)
|Name
|Party
|Roger Hanshaw (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 8)
|Name
|Party
|David L. Kelly (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 45)
|Name
|Party
|Eric Brooks
|Republican
|Christian Martine
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 50)
|Name
|Party
|Austin Haynes (i)
|Republican
|David “Elliott” Pritt
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 51)
|Name
|Party
|Tom Fast (i)
|Republican
|Gabe Peña
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 52)
|Name
|Party
|Greg Hendricks
|Republican
|Larry L. Rowe (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 85)
|Name
|Party
|John Paul Hott II (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 46)
|Name
|Party
|Mike Honaker
|Republican
|Paul S. Detch
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 47)
|Name
|Party
|Todd Longanacre (i)
|Republican
|Heather Hill
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 48)
|Name
|Party
|Caleb L. Hanna (i)
|Republican
|Eric Henson Sebert
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 88)
|Name
|Party
|Keith L. Funkhouser
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 89)
|Name
|Party
|Darren J. Thorne
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 69)
|Name
|Party
|Keith Marple
|Republican
|Ron Watson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 70)
|Name
|Party
|Mickey Petitto
|Republican
|Ryan Deems
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 71)
|Name
|Party
|Laura Kimble (i)
|Republican
|Robert “Rob” Garcia
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 72)
|Name
|Party
|Clay Riley (i)
|Republican
|Derek McIntyre
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 16)
|Name
|Party
|Steve Westfall (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 17)
|Name
|Party
|Jonathan Adam Pinson (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 98)
|Name
|Party
|Paul Espinosa (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 99)
|Name
|Party
|Wayne Clark (i)
|Republican
|Debra Cornwell
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 100)
|Name
|Party
|William “Bill” Ridenour
|Republican
|Susan Benzinger
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 52)
|Name
|Party
|Greg Hendricks
|Republican
|Larry L. Rowe (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 53)
|Name
|Party
|Chris Pritt (i)
|Republican
|Jim Barach (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 54)
|Name
|Party
|John Luoni
|Republican
|Mike Pushkin (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 55)
|Name
|Party
|Moore Capito (i)
|Republican
|Greg Childress
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 56)
|Name
|Party
|Larry Pack (i)
|Republican
|Kayla Young (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 57)
|Name
|Party
|Ernest Blevins (i)
|Republican
|Doug Skaff, Jr. (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 58)
|Name
|Party
|Walter Hall
|Republican
|Dakota James Buckley
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 59)
|Name
|Party
|Andy Shamblin
|Republican
|Rusty Williams
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 60)
|Name
|Party
|Dana Ferrell (i)
|Republican
|David “Woody” Holmes
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 61)
|Name
|Party
|Warren Dean Jeffries (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 64)
|Name
|Party
|Adam Burkhammer (i)
|Republican
|John Clise
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 30)
|Name
|Party
|David “Flimsy” Adkins
|Republican
|Deidra Roberts
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 31)
|Name
|Party
|Margitta Mazzocchi (i)
|Republican
|Kenneth Ray Wilson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 33)
|Name
|Party
|Jordan Bridges (i)
|Republican
|George Howes
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 73)
|Name
|Party
|Amy Summers (i)
|Republican
|Mike Manypenny
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 74)
|Name
|Party
|Mike DeVault
|Republican
|John “Johnboy” Palmer
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 75)
|Name
|Party
|Phil Mallow (i)
|Republican
|Stephanie Spears Tomana
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 76)
|Name
|Party
|Jon Dodds
|Republican
|Joey Garcia (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 6)
|Name
|Party
|Charlie Reynolds (i)
|Republican
|Reva Yost
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 7)
|Name
|Party
|Charles R. Sheedy, Sr.
|Republican
|Lisa Zukoff (i)
|Democrat
|Dylan Parsons
|Mountain
House of Delegates (District 18)
|Name
|Party
|Jim Butler
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 37)
|Name
|Party
|Marty Gearheart (i)
|Republican
|Skip Crane
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 38)
|Name
|Party
|Joe C. Ellington, Jr. (i)
|Republican
|Tina Russell
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 39)
|Name
|Party
|Doug Smith (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 41)
|Name
|Party
|Jordan Maynor (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 87)
|Name
|Party
|Gary Howell (i)
|Republican
|David Boden
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 88)
|Name
|Party
|Keith L. Funkhouser
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 29)
|Name
|Party
|Henry Corbett Dillon
|Republican
|David Thompson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 34)
|Name
|Party
|Mark Dean (i)
|Republican
|Mark Colegrove
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 77)
|Name
|Party
|Joe Statler (i)
|Republican
|Ben Swanson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 78)
|Name
|Party
|Geno Chiarelli
|Republican
|Jeffrey A. Budkey
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 79)
|Name
|Party
|Zach Lemaire
|Republican
|Evan Hansen (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 80)
|Name
|Party
|Justin White
|Republican
|John Williams (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 81)
|Name
|Party
|Steven Harris
|Republican
|Danielle Walker (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 82)
|Name
|Party
|Debbie Warner
|Republican
|Katie Fallon
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 40)
|Name
|Party
|Roy G. Cooper (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 36)
|Name
|Party
|Anita Hall
|Republican
|Ed Evans (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 49)
|Name
|Party
|Heather Tully (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 4)
|Name
|Party
|Erikka Storch (i)
|Republican
|Teresa Toriseva
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 5)
|Name
|Party
|Brooke E. Mcardle
|Republican
|Shawn Fluharty (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 86)
|Name
|Party
|Bryan C. Ward (i)
|Republican
|Bradley “BJ” Rinard
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 9)
|Name
|Party
|Trenton Carl Barnhart (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 66)
|Name
|Party
|William “Ty” Nestor (i)
|Republican
|Robert “Bob” Sheets
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 83)
|Name
|Party
|George Street
|Republican
|JR Wolfe
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 84)
|Name
|Party
|D. R. “Buck” Jennings (i)
|Republican
|Lisa Hyre
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 19)
|Name
|Party
|Kathie Hess Crouse (i)
|Republican
|Seth King
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 20)
|Name
|Party
|Geoff Foster (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 21)
|Name
|Party
|Jarred Cannon
|Republican
|Theresa “Tess” Jackson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 42)
|Name
|Party
|Brandon Steele (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 43)
|Name
|Party
|Kase Poling
|Republican
|Joanna Vance
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 44)
|Name
|Party
|Todd A. Kirby
|Republican
|Tony O. Martin
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 45)
|Name
|Party
|Eric Brooks
|Republican
|Christian Martine
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 65)
|Name
|Party
|Carl “Robbie” Martin (i)
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 27)
|Name
|Party
|Jeff Maynard
|Republican
|Ric Griffith (i)
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 28)
|Name
|Party
|Mark A. Ross
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 29)
|Name
|Party
|Henry Corbett Dillon
|Republican
|David Thompson
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 14)
|Name
|Party
|Dave Foggin
|Republican
|Jim Marion
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 10)
|Name
|Party
|Bill Anderson (i)
|Republican
|J. Morgan Leach
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 11)
|Name
|Party
|Bob Fehrenbacher
|Republican
|Harry Deitzler
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 12)
|Name
|Party
|Vernon Criss (i)
|Republican
|Jonathan Defibaugh
|Democrat
House of Delegates (District 13)
|Name
|Party
|Scot Heckert
|Republican
House of Delegates (District 35)
|Name
|Party
|Adam Vance
|Republican
|Dewey Houck
|Democrat
