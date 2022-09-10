Read full article on original website
Connecticut Sun competing for WNBA Championship has Springfield ties
The WNBA Championship is happening this week between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun. However, did you know the Sun's Head Athletic Trainor is originally from Springfield?
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment

The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Easthampton, Frontier climb this week’s list
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Easthampton, Frontier climb this week's list

This is the second installment of MassLive's Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Scoreboard: Chicopee Comp golf edges Ware by one point & more
Scoreboard: Chicopee Comp golf edges Ware by one point & more

Bryce Trumbull battled out a win in his match by one point Tuesday and the Chicopee Comp golf team followed suit, defeating Ware 12.5-11.5.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Brian Macintosh helps Bombers golf team best Southwick Rams, 164-182, & more
Westfield’s No. 1 golfer Brian Macintosh finished as the medalist to lead the Bombers past the Southwick Rams, 164-182, in a high school golf match Tuesday at Edgewood Golf Course.
Scoreboard: Ryan Downes records match-low 31, helps Longmeadow golf squeeze past Minnechaug & more
Scoreboard: Ryan Downes records match-low 31, helps Longmeadow golf squeeze past Minnechaug & more

The Longmeadow golf team narrowly defeated Minnechaug, 152-153, in a conference matchup Monday afternoon.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Rushing stats leaders through Week 1
HS Football: Who's lighting it up? Rushing stats leaders through Week 1

The following stats have been accumulated through Sept. 12. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com.
Girls Volleyball Scoreboard for Sept. 13: Maggie Barr’s 10 kills, strong final set leads Easthampton past Belchertown & more
Girls Volleyball Scoreboard for Sept. 13: Maggie Barr's 10 kills, strong final set leads Easthampton past Belchertown & more

After trading points in the opening two sets, Easthampton separated itself, defeating Belchertown in four sets on Tuesday night. The Eagles improve to a record of 1-1 and on the season after dropping their season opener.
Park improvements on agenda to address concerns of Westfield women’s softball players
WESTFIELD — During public comment at the Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday, Steph Biza and Maureen Rose spoke about the state of the women’s softball field at Whitney Park. Both women said they have been involved with the sport and on the team for years, Rose in particular saying she has been involved since it first started over 20 years ago.
Scoreboard: Drew Norcross’ late goal provides Hoosac Valley boys soccer with win over Gateway, & more
Scoreboard: Drew Norcross' late goal provides Hoosac Valley boys soccer with win over Gateway, & more

With only seven minutes remaining in the contest, Drew Norcross' shot soared into the back of the net, leading Hoosac Valley to a 2-1 victory over Gateway.
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
G-Eazy no longer performing at Big E opening weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It has been officially reported that rapper G-Eazy will no longer be performing at the Big E this weekend. Western Mass News heard from Big E officials that Unforgettable Fire will now take the rapper’s spot. We will continue to update you as more...
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
Clearing for Monday, but Shower Chances Return for Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was a warmer, and sunnier day, with more of a summer feel, with temps in the mid-80′s, but today is feeling much cooler, more humid, and it’s a bit gloomy, with light showers in Western Mass. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 70′s and into the 60′s. Dew points remain high, so it will be a bit muggy tonight and tomorrow morning. Light showers will continue this evening and into the overnight hours, even lingering into tomorrow morning.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $16.35 million prize won at Ware Cumberland Farms on Saturday
One lucky person claimed the largest lottery prize in Massachusetts so far this year on Saturday. The $16.35 million ticket, which was part of the game Megabucks Doubler, was purchased at Cumberland Farms in Ware. One other person claimed a $100,000 lottery ticket in Burlington on Saturday. Overall, there were...
Springfield sees lowest voter turnout in Massachusetts 2022 primary, new state election data show
Out of the 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts, Springfield notched the lowest voter turnout in the 2022 state primary. Only 10.4% of registered voters cast their ballots in Springfield, though the overall statewide turnout notched nearly 22%, according to official election data released Tuesday by Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office and shared with MassLive.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
