Municipal meetings

East Lyme

Meeting details available at eltownhall.com.

Monday – Commission on Aging, 5 p.m., East Lyme Senior Center; East Lyme Board of Education, 6 p.m., East Lyme High School Room B101 and remote access; Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., East Lyme Public library.

Wednesday – Board of Finance, 7 p.m., Town Hall; Conservation of Natural Resources Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Thursday – Town Building Committee, 6 p.m., remote access; Waterford-East Lyme Shellfish Commission, 7:30 p.m., East Lyme Town Hall; Zoning Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall.

Groton City

Virtual meeting information will be provided on the city calendar at https://cityofgroton.com/calendar. Mayor & Council and Committee of the Whole will broadcast live on GMTV.

Monday ― Council Group Committees, 7 p.m., Council Chambers; Municipal Building.

Wednesday ― Beach and Parks Committee, 7 p.m., Council Chambers; Municipal Building.

Thursday ― PACT, 6 p.m., TBD.

Groton Town

Virtual meeting information will be provided on https://www.agendasuite.org/iip/groton under the meeting. Town Council, Committee of the Whole and Representative Town Meetings will be broadcasted live on GMTV and YouTube.

Monday ― Conservation Commission, 5 p.m., Town Hall Annex - CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Board of Education Special Meeting, 5:45 p.m., Administration Office, Room 11; Board of Education Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Administration Office, Room 11; Beautification Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR3/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Old Mystic Fire Department, 6:30 p.m., 21 North Stonington Road; Golf Advisory Board, 7 p.m., Spicer House/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Groton Long Point Association Board of Directors & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Groton Long Point, Meeting Room; Old Mystic Fire Department Membership Meeting, 7 p.m., 21 North Stonington Road.

Tuesday ― Water Pollution Control Authority, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall Annex - CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Board of Education Policy Committee, 6 p.m., Zoom; Town Council Committee of the Whole, 6:30 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Town Council Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex - CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Noank Fire District Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Noank Fire House.

Wednesday ― Resilience and Sustainability Task Force Special Meeting, 5 p.m., Town Hall Annex - CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR1/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Inland Wetlands Agency, 7 p.m., Town Hall Annex - CR2/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Representative Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Center Groton Fire District, 7 p.m., 163 Candlewood Road; Mystic River Park Commission, 7 p.m., B.F. Hoxie Fire House.

Thursday ― Trails Coordinating Task Force, 4 p.m., Thrive 55+ Active Living Center/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Permanent School Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall Annex – CR1/Hybrid Virtual Meeting; Harbor Management Commission, 7 p.m., Noank Fire House; Athletic Fields Task Force, 7 p.m., Virtual Meeting.

Lyme

Monday ― Sustainable Committee Meeting, 10 a.m., Town Hall; Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall; Public Hearing on Proposed Short Term Rental Regulations, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Wednesday ― Lyme’s Senior Center Building Committee Meeting, 5 p.m., Senior Center; Rogers Lake Authority Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rogers Lake West Shores Association.

Thursday ― Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall.

Montville

Monday ― Town Council - Public Hearing, 6 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers); Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers).

Tuesday ― Board of Education - Policy Committee, 5 p.m., High School (Superintendent's Conference Room); Ad-Hoc COVID-19 Impact Study Committee, 5 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers).

Wednesday ― Sustainable CT Committee, 3 p.m., Town Hall (Room 203).

Thursday ― Inland Wetlands Commission, 6 p.m., Town Hall (Council Chambers).

Saturday ― Board of Assessment Appeals, 9 a.m., Town Hall (Room 203).

New London

Thursday ― Parking Authority, 5:30 p.m., virtual remote access, more information on city website; Planning and Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall.

North Stonington

Monday ― Hewitt Farm Committee, 4:30 p.m., New Town Hall Conference Room; Economic Development Commission, 6:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1; North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Center for Emergency Services Building.

Tuesday ― Board of Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1.

Wednesday ― Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1; North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company, 7 p.m., Center for Emergency Services Building.

Thursday ― Juvenile Review Board, 2 p.m., North Stonington Grange; Conservation Commission, 6 p.m., North Stonington Education Center Room #1.

Norwich

Monday ― Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Economic Development Subcommittee, 1 p.m., 16 S. Golden St.; Ethics Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday ― Rehabilitation Review Committee, 9 a.m., 23 Union St.; Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Finance and Audit Subcommittee, 1 p.m., 16 S. Golden St.; Youth Services Advisory Board, 3 p.m., Recreation Department; Board of Assessment Appeals, 4 p.m., City Hall; Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Kelly Middle School; Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday ― Housing Authority, 4:30 p.m., 10 Westwood Park; Baseball Stadium Authority, 6 p.m., City Hall; Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday ― informational workshop on referendum issues, 6 p.m., teleconference; Tennis Ad Hoc Committee, 6 p.m., web conference.

Friday ― Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative Joint Finance and Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 30 Stott Ave.

Old Lyme

Monday ― Historic District Commission, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Old Lyme VNA, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room; Solid Waste and Recycling Committee, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room; Zoning Commission, 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall.

Tuesday ― Buttonball Road Committee, 8 a.m.- 9 a.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Board of Assessment Appeals- MV, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Harbor Management Commission, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room; Water Pollution Control Authority, 7:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall.

Wednesday ― Open Space Commission, 5 p.m.—7:15 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Democratic Town Committee, 7:30- 9:30 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Rogers Lake Authority, 7:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., 75 Rogers Lake Trail, Old Lyme.

Thursday ― Shoreline Gateway Committee, 4 p.m.- 7 p.m., Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room; Tree Commission, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Zoning Board of Appeals, 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Town Hall, Meeting Hall; Halls Road Improvement Committee, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Town Hall, Mezzanine Conference Room.

Preston

Monday ― Housing Authority, 4 p.m., Lincoln Park; Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., Town Hall; Board of Education executive session, 6:30 p.m., Preston Plains Middle School; Board of Education, 7 p.m., Preston Plains Middle School; Library Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., Preston Public Library.

Tuesday ― Senior Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., Senior Center.

Wednesday ― Preston Redevelopment Agency, 7 p.m., Town Hall.

Thursday ― Board of Assessment Appeals, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

Stonington

Monday ― Mason’s Island Fire District Special Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Mason Island Yacht Club; Architectural Design Review Board, 6 p.m., Stonington Board of Education District Office; Old Mystic Fire Department Board of Directors Meeting, 7 p.m., Old Mystic Fire Department; Quiambaug Fire District Meeting, 7 p.m., Quiambaug Fire Station; Stonington Harbor Management Commission, 7 p.m., Police Department Community Room, Special Town Meeting, 7 p.m., High School.

Tuesday ― Economic Development Commission Meeting, 6 p.m., Stonington Board of Education District Office; Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Police Department Meeting Room; Stonington Facilities Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Human Services Building.

Wednesday ― Board of Selectmen, 5:30 p.m., Stonington Police Department Meeting Room; Waterfront Commission Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Stonington Town Hall Meeting Room.

Thursday ― Climate Change Task Force Meeting, 5:15 p.m., Mystic Aquarium, Milne Center for Ocean Science & Conservation.

Stonington Borough

Thursday ― Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., Borough Hall.

Waterford

Tuesday ― WUC Commission Meeting, 6 p.m., Municipal Complex (Conference Room); Historical Properties Commission Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall - Appleby Room.

Wednesday ― Board of Assessment Appeals- Motor Vehicle Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Assessor’s Office.

Thursday ― Board of Assessment Appeals Motor Vehicle Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Assessor’s Office.