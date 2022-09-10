Read full article on original website
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Scott Mcominay For Casemiro
Former Manchester United star Paul parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should replace Scott Mctominay with Casemiro in the starting 11.
Paul Merson Says Manchester United Made The Wrong Decision Hiring Erik Ten Hag
Ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson has said that Manchester United made the wrong decision hiring Erik Ten Hag and that they should have appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan eye Lille's Jonathan David amid Divock Origi struggles
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Lille's Jonathan David on...
BBC
Are European fixtures going ahead?
BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
UEFA・
BBC
Champions League: Rangers' Allan McGregor to face Napoli after Jon McLaughlin injury
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Veteran Allan McGregor will be back in goal for Rangers after Jon McLaughlin picked up an injury before the Champions League visit by...
BREAKING: Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds United And Brighton v Crystal Palace Off
Three Premier League matches for this weekend have been called off including Liverpool's trip to the capital city for their game against Chelsea.
FOX Sports
Dybala helps Roma beat Empoli 2-1 in Serie A
EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored one and set up another as Roma got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Empoli in an action-packed Serie A match on Monday. Both teams hit the woodwork numerous times, while Roma missed a penalty and an Empoli player was sent off late on.
Report: Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Ruled Out Of Ajax Clash
Reds set to be without left-back for crucial Champions League match.
BBC
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
BBC
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience
Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
UEFA・
ESPN
Roma beat Empoli with Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham goals
Goals from Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham earned AS Roma a 2-1 win over Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Dybala opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the 17th minute after pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, his sixth league goal this season. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
ESPN
FIFA 23 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo plummets, Karim Benzema rockets, plus highest climbers and surprise entries
EA Sports has revealed which players will command the highest rankings in FIFA 23 when the game launches worldwide on September 30, and while some of the rankings make sense, others leave us scratching our heads. Fittingly, the ratings for the top 23 players in the game have been released...
BBC
Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move
Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
Guardiola not worried about prospect of Manchester City facing fixture pileup
Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pileup later in the season. Manchester City’s game against Tottenham last weekend was postponed after the death of the Queen and their trip to Arsenal on 19 October may be moved. That is because Arsenal could reschedule their...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against RB Salzburg: No surprises for the start of the Potter era
The beginning of a new era starts is upon us, and the first game under Graham Potter sees Chelsea take on Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. After a terrible loss against Dinamo Zagreb last week, the Blues are already under pressure and need a win in order to get our European campaign back on track.
