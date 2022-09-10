ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

A﻿re European fixtures going ahead?

BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
FOX Sports

Dybala helps Roma beat Empoli 2-1 in Serie A

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored one and set up another as Roma got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Empoli in an action-packed Serie A match on Monday. Both teams hit the woodwork numerous times, while Roma missed a penalty and an Empoli player was sent off late on.
BBC

Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
BBC

Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience

Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
ESPN

Roma beat Empoli with Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham goals

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham earned AS Roma a 2-1 win over Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Dybala opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the 17th minute after pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, his sixth league goal this season. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga,...
BBC

Transfer news: Ronaldo to push for January move

Manchester United players believe forward Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and will push for a move in January. (Sun), external. Barcelona will try again to sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, in the January transfer window after a proposed £63m move to United fell through during the summer. (Forbes via 90min.com), external.
