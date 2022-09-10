Read full article on original website
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
Fire at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd
Lakeland firefighters from Station 1 responded to a vehicle fire call for a fully involved SUV at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd today. The cause is unknown and has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakeland, FL — 15 Top Places!
The food sector in Florida has seen a lot of growth over the years, and Lakeland now offers a diverse selection of international cuisines. There’s Southern American, Mexican, Italian, seafood, barbeque, and steaks—some of which are even included on the brunch menus. The variety on offer here will...
Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview
A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
Serious "Swatting" Situation in Lakeland
Fake 9-1-1 Call Sends Officers to a Lakeland Restaurant
businessobserverfl.com
Lakeland apartments part of almost $92 million multifamily portfolio sale
St. Luke’s Life Center apartments in Lakeland has sold to an unnamed buyer for $13.4 million. The complex, at 915 W. Quincy St., is one of a four-property, 669-unit portfolio that changed hands for $91.75 million. St. Luke’s, according to property records, is a low-income development with about 150...
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected
“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.
Winter Haven truck driving school recruiting women to ease trucker shortage
A Polk County trucking company is reaching out to an untapped workforce amid a national shortage of drivers. FleetForce is recruiting more women to address the nationwide driver shortage.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Florida man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
Blood-covered man walks into Davenport Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
fox13news.com
'Swatting' hoax at restaurant leaves dozens shaken
More than a dozen Lakeland police officers swarmed Ford's Garage Monday afternoon after a caller told 911 that an active shooter was inside the restaurant. Officers said it ended up being a prank known as swatting.
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
I-75 reopens after semi-truck crash in Sarasota County
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.
Lakeland Electric states more than 4,000 customers are behind on their bills
The cost of fuels like gasoline and natural gas is pushing Lakeland residents’ utility bills into the uncomfortably high territory. Geopolitical factors like the war in Ukraine have pushed up fuel prices. Hot weather across the world has also increased the demand for electricity. From fuel to electricity to...
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
fox13news.com
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
Polk County man demands money, urinates on victim, deputies say
A Polk County man was arrested and accused of urinating on a family after his demands for money were left unanswered, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
