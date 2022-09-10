ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023

With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing

Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday

Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Kip Moore Set to Take the Stage Prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 23

NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway just got even more entertaining with the addition of multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore as the pre-race concert prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23. “I’m looking forward to being back at another NASCAR track, especially one like Homestead-Miami Speedway,”...
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty

Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Off At End Of Kansas September 2022: Video

The Nascar Chevy teams showed muscle during the first and second stages of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, but fell off toward the end on September 11th, 2022. Championship hopeful Tyler Reddick poled the No. 8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and took the green flag from the front of the field. He was leading on Lap 65 when his right rear tire let go and put the No. 8 Camaro into the fence, forcing him to retire. Reddick’s position in the championship took a hit as well, as he is now scored 11th in the Playoffs.
Hamlin chasing NASCAR driver's title, owner's championship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Denny Hamlin the driver finds himself in the most enviable of positions heading into Saturday night’s race at Bristol, his second-place run at Kansas Speedway over the weekend nearly ensuring his spot in the next round of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin the owner? He’s feeling even better. The car he was chasing down in the waning laps of Sunday’s race happened to be the No. 45 driven by Bubba Wallace for 23XI Racing, which is owned by Hamlin and Hall of Fame basketball star Michael Jordan. The victory pushed the team into the next round in the race for the owner’s championship, the somewhat lesser-known NASCAR Cup Series title. “I couldn’t imagine a team that started from scratch — literally from scratch, we had nothing two years ago — to now have three race wins,” said Hamlin, whose team got its first with Wallace in a rain-shortened race last year at Talladega, the second when Kurt Busch piloted the No. 45 to victory lane in the spring race at Kansas.
