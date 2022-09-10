Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday
Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASCAR Cleverly Props the Door Open for Jimmie Johnson’s Return in 2023
Jimmie Johnson hasn't set his 2023 racing schedule, but the NASCAR All-Star Race might be attractive to him. The post NASCAR Cleverly Props the Door Open for Jimmie Johnson’s Return in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Win or Lose, Kyle Busch's NASCAR Move to Richard Childress Will Be a Ton of Fun
Kyle Busch will join Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023. The move will make it three different Cup teams for Busch during his Hall of Fame Career, as he's previously driven Cup cars for Hendrick Motorsports and his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove a short...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
FOX Sports
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly
Tyler Reddick's playoff standing changed quickly in Kansas. The post Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team Made a Massive Mistake at Kansas, and It Could Cost Them Dearly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Kip Moore Set to Take the Stage Prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 23
NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway just got even more entertaining with the addition of multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore as the pre-race concert prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23. “I’m looking forward to being back at another NASCAR track, especially one like Homestead-Miami Speedway,”...
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)
Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
NBC Sports
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
No. 4 Nascar Mustang Finishes Dead Last At Kansas September 2022: Video
Kansas Speedway was not kind to the Nascar Mustang teams on September 11th, 2022, but was especially hard on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Kevin Harvick. When it was all said and done, Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang was scored 36th, or dead last in the Cup Series field.
ESPN
Bubba Wallace holds off Denny Hamlin to win NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Bubba Wallace won his second career NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday and denied the playoff field an automatic spot in the next round for the second straight week when he held off championship contenders Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell to prevail at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who...
NASCAR: Why Alex Bowman Could Struggle at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is a big deal. Alex Bowman will attempt to advance to the Round of 12, but can he? Hendrick Motorsports has four drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Bowman is in a decent position at 6th in the standings and +30 points over the cutoff line.
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of NASCAR penalty
Clements won at Daytona but was disqualified from a Playoff run; NASACR team wins appeal. Jeremy Clements Racing was handed a penalty after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With the win, he qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Jeremy Clements Racing comments after the appeal victory below. However, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Bubba Wallace victorious in Hollywood Casino 400
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 continued Sunday with the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, where Bubba Wallace came out with the win after running as far back as 30th. It was the second race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams Fall Off At End Of Kansas September 2022: Video
The Nascar Chevy teams showed muscle during the first and second stages of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, but fell off toward the end on September 11th, 2022. Championship hopeful Tyler Reddick poled the No. 8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and took the green flag from the front of the field. He was leading on Lap 65 when his right rear tire let go and put the No. 8 Camaro into the fence, forcing him to retire. Reddick’s position in the championship took a hit as well, as he is now scored 11th in the Playoffs.
Kevin Harvick Plans to ‘Go Win’ at Bristol After Rough Start in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Kevin Harvick is sitting at the… The post Kevin Harvick Plans to ‘Go Win’ at Bristol After Rough Start in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Hamlin chasing NASCAR driver's title, owner's championship
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Denny Hamlin the driver finds himself in the most enviable of positions heading into Saturday night’s race at Bristol, his second-place run at Kansas Speedway over the weekend nearly ensuring his spot in the next round of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin the owner? He’s feeling even better. The car he was chasing down in the waning laps of Sunday’s race happened to be the No. 45 driven by Bubba Wallace for 23XI Racing, which is owned by Hamlin and Hall of Fame basketball star Michael Jordan. The victory pushed the team into the next round in the race for the owner’s championship, the somewhat lesser-known NASCAR Cup Series title. “I couldn’t imagine a team that started from scratch — literally from scratch, we had nothing two years ago — to now have three race wins,” said Hamlin, whose team got its first with Wallace in a rain-shortened race last year at Talladega, the second when Kurt Busch piloted the No. 45 to victory lane in the spring race at Kansas.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0