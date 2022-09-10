CASPER, Wyo. — A project to remodel Casper City Hall hit a snag in spring 2022 when bids to move forward with construction all came in significantly over budget. While the project has been on pause, Stateline No. 7 Architects has submitted an initial redesign proposal to the city that would reduce the scope of the remodel and reduce the construction costs. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss whether to amend a contract with Stateline to complete the redesign in order to allow the project to go out to bid again in spring 2023.

