Wellspring Health clinic offers free Plan B emergency contraception across Wyoming, other states
CASPER, Wyo. — Wellspring Health Access Clinic is offering free Plan B emergency contraception. According to Wellspring founder and president Julie Burkhart, the supplies were donated to the clinics by a sponsor of Plan B. “They reached out to us and asked if we would like to get a...
Casper-Natrona Health hosting bivalent COVID-19 booster, flu vaccine drive
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host a COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at its drive-thru across from its 475 S. Spruce St. office. The health department is offering new updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine does...
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
First responders invite residents to Natrona County Emergency Response Expo
CASPER, Wyo. — First responders from around Natrona County will demonstrate first-hand their ability to respond to various kinds of emergencies at the Natrona County Emergency Response Expo. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the south-side parking lot of the...
Outdoor warning sirens to be tested across Natrona County on Sept. 30
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Emergency Management will conduct a test of outdoor warning sirens between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, Sept. 30. Sirens at all 36 towers in Natrona County will be tested, and people should not be alarmed if they hear sirens during the planned testing, Natrona County Emergency Management said.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona students missed average 17+ days of school last year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District saw a 2.54% decrease in attendance during the 2021–22 school year compared with 2020–21, with students missing an average of 17.675 days of school. The school district saw decreases in attendance rates at every grade level, Charlotte Gilber, executive...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
17-year veteran Casper Police Sgt. Sara Nelson enjoying new role leading school resource officers
CASPER, Wyo. — School is back in session, and an over-17-year veteran of the Casper Police Department is starting her first full school year supervising school resource officers who provide services to the Natrona County School District. Sgt. Sara Nelson started in the new supervisory role during the spring...
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3, 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire in the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
Bar Nunn’s request for $500K grant to help build new town hall not recommended for approval
CASPER, Wyo. — The Town of Bar Nunn’s request for a $500,000 Business Ready Community grant to help build a new community center and town hall is not being recommended for approval. The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors makes recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board...
Casper to consider revised design for City Hall remodel
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to remodel Casper City Hall hit a snag in spring 2022 when bids to move forward with construction all came in significantly over budget. While the project has been on pause, Stateline No. 7 Architects has submitted an initial redesign proposal to the city that would reduce the scope of the remodel and reduce the construction costs. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss whether to amend a contract with Stateline to complete the redesign in order to allow the project to go out to bid again in spring 2023.
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
