TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said.

The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.

The victim called police for help in contacting the suspect and recovering his bicycle.

Police said the suspect, Derek Douglas Brannon, arrived on a purple Giant brand bicycle and not the bicycle listed in the ad.

Brannon initially told officers he was selling the GT bicycle listed in the ad for a third party and officers soon found the third-party walking near 51st and Memorial, police said.

Police said they admitted to trading Brannon drugs for a bicycle last night and told officers Brannon was riding the GT bicycle.

The third party led officers to an apartment near 46th and S. Fulton Ave where he had stored the bicycle. The bicycle was one of the bicycles stolen from the victim but not the GT bicycle listed in the ad.

Officers said they don’t know why Brannon lured the prospective buyer to the convenience store but suspect he may have been trying to sell him the purple bike or rob him.

Brannon was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property AFCF, and possession of controlled substance.

Officers believe the purple Giant brand bike Brannon was riding is stolen, likely from the area of 5100 S. Memorial Drive but no one has reported it.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.