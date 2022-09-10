ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Man accused of trying sale stolen bike back to owner

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGF8A_0hqBzISQ00

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after trying to sell a stolen bike back to the owner, Tulsa police said.

The victim of the bike theft saw his bicycles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller, and the seller agreed to meet at a convenience store at 51st and Mingo, police said in a press release.

The victim called police for help in contacting the suspect and recovering his bicycle.

Police said the suspect, Derek Douglas Brannon, arrived on a purple Giant brand bicycle and not the bicycle listed in the ad.

Brannon initially told officers he was selling the GT bicycle listed in the ad for a third party and officers soon found the third-party walking near 51st and Memorial, police said.

Police said they admitted to trading Brannon drugs for a bicycle last night and told officers Brannon was riding the GT bicycle.

The third party led officers to an apartment near 46th and S. Fulton Ave where he had stored the bicycle. The bicycle was one of the bicycles stolen from the victim but not the GT bicycle listed in the ad.

Officers said they don’t know why Brannon lured the prospective buyer to the convenience store but suspect he may have been trying to sell him the purple bike or rob him.

Brannon was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property AFCF, and possession of controlled substance.

Officers believe the purple Giant brand bike Brannon was riding is stolen, likely from the area of 5100 S. Memorial Drive but no one has reported it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKEdx_0hqBzISQ00

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying alleged home burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify a man caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a home. Officers say that on August 2 around 11 a.m., they responded to a home burglary call near 21st and Memorial. The man allegedly attempted to open the front...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Accused Sand Springs porch pirate facing federal charges

TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Sand Springs is facing federal charges related to porch piracy, according to the Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is facing six counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of theft or...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Tulsa. A 68-year-old Black male victim was stabbed multiple times and died from his injuries, TPD said. The homicide happened at Seminole Hills Apartment Complex near 2000 N. Utica on Tuesday, said TPD. If you have any information, call the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate stabbing in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in the chest in north Tulsa early Monday morning. Police said around 1:30 a.m. a domestic dispute led to the stabbing outside of a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Police...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Police#Facebook Marketplace#Mingo#Giant#Afcf
News On 6

1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating

One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kggfradio.com

Video Captures Vehicle Leaving Burglarized Storage Facility In Caney

On Thursday, September 8th a vehicle was captured on video entering the South Wood St. Storage Facility in Caney. Later that day, it was discovered that 7 storage units were burglarized and personal property was destroyed. A picture of the suspected SUV is included in the printed version of this story on our website KGGFRADIO.COM. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, then contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 620-331-1000 or call 911.
CANEY, KS
KRMG

Company offers $5,000 reward for copper theft information

AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts. Company leaders say theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety. They also say assuring uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
fourstateshomepage.com

Update: Inmate in Custody

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
VINITA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa acupuncturist offers unique therapy treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman, inspired by her own medical needs, has developed a new type of treatment and wants to share it with others. Karin Carpenter is an acupuncturist in Tulsa, and believes she is the only Oklahoman in the state practicing zone therapy. Karin was recovering...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy