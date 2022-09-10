ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Old Freehold Road and Maple Tree. There is a report of no injuries. Anticipate traffic back ups.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PEMBERTON: MAN JUMPS OFF DAM INTO SPILLWAY BASIN, SERIOUSLY INJURED, TEDIOUS RESCUE

At approx 3pm the Task Force was dispatched to the area of 100 Lakehurst rd to assist EMS (Capital Health). Upon arrival it was discovered that a subject had jumped off of the dam into the spillway basin. Initial crews utilized a 35’ extension ladder to make patient contact while Ladder 1815 put its aerial device in service over the edge of the dam as a high point. Upon initial assessment of the patient, medics were added and a helicopter was on stand-by.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE

This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ISLAND HEIGHTS: CAR BREAK INS OVERNIGHT

We would like to remind our residents and visitors to LOCK your car doors at all times. In the early hours of the morning multiple vehicles where burglarized resulting in ONLY lost property. If you are a victim to vehicle burglary please call us at 732-270-3000 to make a report.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
JACKSON: SHOOTING

We are receiving many requests as to what is going on. We are working diligently to get information for you. We don’t want to report incorrect data so please bear with us while we do the best job we can for you.
JACKSON, NJ
JACKSON: POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE ON SHOOTING

Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Jackson Mills Road closer to the Freehold border for a report of an individual that had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSON, NJ
SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR

An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
FARMINGDALE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at Squankum and Birdsall Roads. We have no additional information available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

