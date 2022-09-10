ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State college football roundup: Week 2 results from around Indiana

By Rob Peeters, Indianapolis Star
Week 2 of college football has kicked off in Indiana and features all but three state teams playing on Saturday. Check out every FBS, FCS, Division II, III, and NAIA scores from across the state right here:

Looking for Week 1 scores? Indiana college football scoreboard from week 1

Indiana college football results from September 10

Western Michigan 37, Ball State 30

DePauw 55, Anderson 0

Aurora 49, Franklin 16

Adrian 33, Hanover 0

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Purdue 59, Indiana State 0

Alma 49, Manchester 7

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Notre Dame reaction: Who are those guys? This head coach? This program? Answers won't be easy for Notre Dame

St. Francis (Fort Wayne) 52, St. Francis (Illinois) 14

Butler 45, Taylor 10

Trine 24, Rose-Hulman 23

Illinois State 28, Valparaiso 21

North Central College 56, Wabash 12

Week 3 schedule for the state of Indiana

Anderson vs. Alma, September 17 at 6 p.m.

Ball State vs. Murray State, September 17 at 2 p.m. (TV: ESPN+)

Butler at South Dakota State, September 17 at 7 p.m.

DePauw at Hiram, September 17 at Noon

Hanover vs. Olivet, September 17 at 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky, September 17 at Noon (TV: Big Ten Network)

Indiana State vs. Montana, September 17 at 1 p.m. (TV: ESPN+)

Omarion Dixon: Injured Indiana State running back continues fight, inspires others

Indiana Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene, September 17 at 1 p.m.

Manchester at Greenville, September 17 at 2 p.m.

Marian vs. St. Francis (IL), September 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. California, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. (TV: NBC)

Where did that come from? Notre Dame can't shake down Marshall's Thundering Herd

Purdue at Syracuse, September 17 at Noon (TV: ESPN2)

Rose-Hulman vs. Albion, September 17 at Noon

St. Francis vs. Judson, September 17 at 6 p.m.

Taylor vs. Trinity International, September 17 at 7 p.m.

Trine at Franklin , September 17 at 1:30 p.m.

UIndy at Tiffin, September 17 at 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, September 17 at 12:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN+)

Wabash at The College of Wooster, September 17 at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated as games finish

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: State college football roundup: Week 2 results from around Indiana

