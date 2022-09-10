ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police say missing man found

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police says a man has been found after a missing person report was sent out Saturday.

Michael Brannon, 70, who was last seen leaving an apartment in the 3700  block of West 22 nd Place around 12:30 p.m. Friday, is located.

Those with information were asked to call (216)623-2755.

