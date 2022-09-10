ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

mynews13.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
mynews13.com

New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change

More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

The dirty secrets inside the campaigns

We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather

The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
KENTUCKY STATE
mynews13.com

UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food

HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
HAWAII STATE
mynews13.com

Amusement Today bestows awards, including Golden Ticket, to Texas parks

SAN ANTONIO — Amusement Today recognized the “Best of the Best” at a live event held at San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday. “It was amazing to return to an in-person networking event,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards communications coordinator, Amusement Today. “While online presentations the last two years enabled us to still recognize the great accomplishments in our industry, meeting with peers and colleagues face to face is invaluable. We needed this. It’s heartwarming to honor these places and the people continuing to bring fun and smiles in a time when things are still uncertain.”
TEXAS STATE
mynews13.com

Wisconsin robotics teams take part in 30-hour robot building challenge

MEQUON, Wis. — Mateo Reyes is a member of the Kraken Pinion robotics team at Homestead High School in Mequon. He’s one of many high school students that took part in a 30-hour robot building challenge Saturday. The event brought in robotics teams from Mequon and Brookfield to compete with teams across the world.
MEQUON, WI
mynews13.com

Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu

HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
HAWAII STATE
mynews13.com

Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
WISCONSIN STATE

