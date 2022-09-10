Read full article on original website
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change
More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
The dirty secrets inside the campaigns
We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
UH study finds visitors willing to pay more for locally grown food
HONOLULU — If you grow it, they will eat it — and pay more to do so, according to a new study by University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management professor Jerry Agrusa and a team of researchers. According to the study, visitors from the continental United...
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption
With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
To combat opioid overdoses, Florida public health officials embrace a new treatment platform
Florida health officials say that addressing the opioid epidemic is a top priority, which is why they’re embracing the introduction of a new platform in the state aimed at helping individuals and family members find the best treatment facility. What You Need To Know. The new ATLAS platform is...
Amusement Today bestows awards, including Golden Ticket, to Texas parks
SAN ANTONIO — Amusement Today recognized the “Best of the Best” at a live event held at San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday. “It was amazing to return to an in-person networking event,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards communications coordinator, Amusement Today. “While online presentations the last two years enabled us to still recognize the great accomplishments in our industry, meeting with peers and colleagues face to face is invaluable. We needed this. It’s heartwarming to honor these places and the people continuing to bring fun and smiles in a time when things are still uncertain.”
Wisconsin robotics teams take part in 30-hour robot building challenge
MEQUON, Wis. — Mateo Reyes is a member of the Kraken Pinion robotics team at Homestead High School in Mequon. He’s one of many high school students that took part in a 30-hour robot building challenge Saturday. The event brought in robotics teams from Mequon and Brookfield to compete with teams across the world.
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
Bill Maher returns to ring in the new year on Maui and Oahu
HONOLULU — It’s probably safe to say Bill Maher — acclaimed stand-up comedian, author and host of HBO’s long-running “Real Time with Bill Maher” — likes Hawaii because he’ll be coming back for the 11th time to close out 2022 and ring in 2023 with shows on Maui and Oahu, “Bill Maher New Year’s Eve 11th Anniversary with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.”
Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
