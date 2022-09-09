Opportunities and Pitfalls in Scaling Provider Enablement Technology: How Vim’s Solutions are Making a Difference at 700+ Provider Organizations

Read full article on original website
Majority of Americans think commercial, public payers should play larger role in long-term senior care, survey finds
More than half of American adults believe commercial payers, Medicare and Medicaid should be more involved in paying for long-term senior care, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in Chicago. The survey included responses from 1,505 individuals across all 50 states from...
Viewpoint: CVS CEO says business leaders need to get serious about mental health
Karen Lynch, CEO and president of CVS Health, says it's time to change the conversation around mental health — and business leaders have a role to play by supporting employees and recognizing mental health as an everyday health issue. Ms. Lynch penned a column for CNN Sept. 12 suggesting...
