Arkansas State at Ohio State three and out halftime review

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 24-9, and although that may seem like a good score, the game has been somewhat disappointing. Ohio State was favored to win by more than six touchdowns and it is going to be really hard to accomplish with the offensive inconsistency and bend don’t break defense.

It is important to note that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is currently out and did not even dress for the game, but with such an inferior opponent, the hope was a few studs would shine. The game isn’t a complete failure though, most things I noticed were actually positive. Let’s dive into the three items we noticed before the half.

Marvin Harrison Jr is a full blown stud

Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be an All-American one day and I know he is dominating Arkansas State, but he is just so big, strong, and fast. He is currently the leading receiver for the Buckeyes with four receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Offense is still out of rythym

The above tweet may not be the best illustration of the kind of start-and-stop reality of the offense, but the last sentence is. Ohio State was favored by more than six touchdowns and the Red Wolves held the Buckeyes to three points on a two-drive stretch. That is unacceptable.

Mike Hall Jr continues to shine on the defensive line

Mike Hall was compared to Aaron Donald by his Ohio State teammates earlier this week and it appears to be well deserved after witnessing him stuff Arkansas State on a fourth and one. Hall has two tackles and a sack so far today.