This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
bethesdamagazine.com
A popular food truck adds some soul to Westfield Montgomery mall
A new addition to the food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda offers soulful favorites that are rooted in family traditions. After years of serving Montgomery County in a food truck, Malia’s Kitchen has transitioned into a brick-and-mortar location in the mall’s food court next to McDonald’s. The soul food eatery, which opened Sept. 1, offers “good homestyle cooking” with menu staples including crab mac and cheese, fried fish, fried chicken and collard greens.
mocoshow.com
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
mocoshow.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in White Flint Station
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened its latest Montgomery County location with the addition of its newest store at White Flint Station– the shopping center, not to be confused with the Metro station that has recently changed its name to North Bethesda Metro Station. The store opened within the last month.
rockvillenights.com
This vacant Rockville Chuy's restaurant is frozen in time (Photos)
Has been closed at Federal Plaza in Rockville for more than two years now. Other than the removal of the flatscreen televisions in the bar, it still looks the same as it did during the four years it was open. Signage remains on the outside of the Tex-Mex restaurant. Why...
WTOP
Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla
Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County ABS’s Oak, Barrel & Vine Coming to Gaithersburg Square
Coming soon signage is up for Oak, Barrel, and Vine at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers.
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
mocoshow.com
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
themunchonline.com
7907 Indian Head Highway Building B
Bright, renovated and airy one Bedroom - Gorgeous and bright one bedroom with brand new carpet, designer blinds, double pane quiet windows, a renovated bathroom and an updated kitchen with stone countertops. Simplify your monthly living expenses with rent that includes gas, electricity, water and sewer. No Pets Allowed. Location.
mocoshow.com
Glenmont Metro Station Temporary Bus Bay Relocations Have Begun
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Glenmont Metro Station bus canopy rehabilitation project started on Monday, Sept. 12. The project will be closing two bus bays at a time to replace the skylights and do structural work. The project will be completed in 4 phases of bay closures, and is scheduled to be completed July 5, 2023. Signage will be posted at the station (more in the images below).
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Resident Wins $51,422 at Hillandale Beer & Wine Playing Lottery Game
A Silver Spring resident who has been a regular Mega Millions player in the past may be trying his hand at Racetrax a little more often after the computer-animated horse racing simulation game delivered a $51,422 prize on Sept. 4. The married father of three, who works as a retail sales manager, was telling a friend that he hadn’t had many wins playing Mega Millions, and his friend encouraged him to give Racetrax a try. The two of them and a few other Racetrax fans were watching the races on the monitor at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, and the Racetrax novice began to get the hang of the game.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks in Collaboration with County Agencies Repurpose Parking Spaces as a Creative Installation for PARK(ing) Day
Montgomery Parks in cooperation with the Wheaton Urban District, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Montgomery County Recreation (MCR), One Montgomery Green and Montgomery Energy Connection invite the public to celebrate PARK(ing) Day on Friday, September 16, 2022. The organizations will repurpose part of a parking lot in Wheaton, Md., behind the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) building, into a temporary parklet. Games, a DJ, and free Italian ice will be available for guests to enjoy. There will also be an LED light bulb exchange where residents can trade energy-inefficient incandescent bulbs for more energy-saving LED ones.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
mocoshow.com
New Season of CBS’s Survivor to Feature Contestant From MoCo
Owen Knight, originally from Bethesda (now residing in New Orleans), will be a cast member on the upcoming 43rd season of Survivor, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm on CBS. Owen was born in Korea and adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, where he was on both the football and rowing teams. During this time Owen also swam for the Montgomery County Swim League and worked at Bethesda Row’s Georgetown Cupcake. After high school Owen went on to study business administration at Tulane University, where he now works as the Director of Admission Engagement.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg. The ticket remains unclaimed as of September 12, according to the Maryland Lottery. Other MoCo winners from the past week include a $10,000 scratch off sold at 7-Eleven (121 Kentlands Blvd) in Gaithersburg, a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at Brighton Beer & Wine (225 Muddy Branch Road) in Gaithersburg, and a $10,606 Racetrax ticket sold at Sunshine Ethio (6907 New Hampshire Ave) in Takoma Park.
WJLA
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier came face-to-face with an armed robber while delivering mail to the residents on K Street in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1121 K Street Southeast, Brian Harris with the...
