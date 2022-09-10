ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxl.com

GBI: Four arrested in Tifton, $710 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized

Four people have been arrested following a two-month-long drug investigation. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says their Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office worked with the Tift County Sheriff's Office on a drug trafficking investigation that spanned two months. They say the drugs seized have a value of 710 thousand dollars.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Fitzgerald man pleads guilty in meth-soaked rug case

A Southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty for drug distribution recently. 42-year-old Chad Williamson, Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent...
FITZGERALD, GA
wfxl.com

U.S.G.S.: Earthquake recorded in Jasper County Sunday night

An earthquake has been recorded in Jasper County. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 9:20 p.m. just inside Jasper County near the Newton County line, northwest of Monticello and northeast of Jackson. The exact epicenter is along Yancey Road in the Jackson Lake area. The...
JASPER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy