Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez. Citing the past two weeks of record heat in Los Angeles — with temperatures in the San...
spectrumnews1.com
IBEW Local 494 announces ratification of first contract with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Local 494 chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the workers of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin represented by the union has negotiated and ratified their first union contract with the DPW senior leadership. “This contract is an exciting next step forward for...
spectrumnews1.com
Opposing groups spending millions with high-stakes abortion amendment on the ballot
KENTUCKY — There will be a highly consequential ballot measure on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Amendment 2 asks Kentucky voters if they are in favor of adding a section to the state Constitution that reads: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
spectrumnews1.com
My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams
KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
spectrumnews1.com
Unstable weather continues in parts of LA County; Storms, flooding possible
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10...
spectrumnews1.com
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Childers, Yoakam, Stapleton headlining Kentucky Rising flood relief concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music are descending on Lexington next month to raise money for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Three native Kentuckians are hosting a benefit concert at Rupp Arena to support flood recovery. Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are co-headliners...
Comments / 0