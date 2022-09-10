ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Knee, SD

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Opposing groups spending millions with high-stakes abortion amendment on the ballot

KENTUCKY — There will be a highly consequential ballot measure on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Amendment 2 asks Kentucky voters if they are in favor of adding a section to the state Constitution that reads: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other...
My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
Johnny Depp
Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
Childers, Yoakam, Stapleton headlining Kentucky Rising flood relief concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music are descending on Lexington next month to raise money for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Three native Kentuckians are hosting a benefit concert at Rupp Arena to support flood recovery. Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are co-headliners...
