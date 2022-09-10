Update at 7 p.m.: Update at 7 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews will work overnight to stop the forward spread and then hopefully fully contain the Michel Fire. They noted that crews have dozer lines around about 50% of the blaze that is burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. The blaze is estimated at 32 and a half acres in size. A section of Fricot City Road by the Rite of Passage School remains closed to traffic. CAL Fire reports there have been no evacuations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

MOUNTAIN RANCH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO