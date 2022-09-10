Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown, Forward Spread Stopped
Update at 4:55 p.m.: PG&E is reporting that 117 customers are without power in the Jamestown area, where the Shell Fire broke out. Their lights went out around 3:15 p.m. a little bit after the fire ignited in some grass in the 18300 block of Shell Road near Rawhide Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. The utility, however, has stated that crews are investigating a cause and that the estimated repair time is 7:30 p.m. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.
mymotherlode.com
Seeking Public’s Help Regarding Weekend Fire Near Stockton Road
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire is turning to the public to possibly get more details on what might have sparked the Links Fire in Sonora this past weekend. Firefighters responded to the vegetation fire that broke out just before 11 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), near the area of Camp Hope on Stockton Road, as reported here. It ignited in some grass near Silver Pine Drive and Mill Villa Court near the recent Woods Fire burn scar, which ignited on Thursday, Sept. 1st, in the evening. It resulted in evacuations and road closures in the area, as detailed here. It was 100% contained on Monday, Sept. 5th, leaving one structure destroyed and another damaged, as reported here.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Road Closure In Calaveras County
Mountain Ranch, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County has closed a road for an emergency tree removal project. Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch was closed at 10am this morning and should be back open by around 1:30pm. The complete closure is near the Worden Road intersection. No vehicles are able to pass through, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.
mymotherlode.com
Willyard, Wuana
Wuana Kay Willyard, born December 26, 1942 in Oakland, California passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/12/2022. Age: 79. Residence: Sonora, CA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp
STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
mymotherlode.com
Nulph, Jeremiah
Jeremiah ‘Miah’ Franklin Nulph, born December 20, 1979 in Healdsburg , California passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Doctor’s Medical Center in Modesto, California. A funeral service will be held, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 42. Residence: Sonora,...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Peterson, Elvy
Elvy Irene Peterson, born February 11, 1929 in Kinna, Sweden passed away December 5, 2021 at her Residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/05/2021. Age: 92. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Graveside services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 PM...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area
Update at 5:50 p.m.: PG&E reports that all the power has been restored to the more than 1,800 customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. The original outage left 2,551 customers without electricity since just after 7 a.m., stretching along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. The areas included southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. In the four o’clock hour crews were able to drop that number to 1,858. The utility did not give a cause for the outage.
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
mymotherlode.com
Garwood, George
George Duane Garwood, born October 26, 1930 in Lubbock, Texas passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held in Sonora at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/04/2022. Age: 91. Residence: Sonora,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say
A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County
Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch
Update at 7 p.m.: Update at 7 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews will work overnight to stop the forward spread and then hopefully fully contain the Michel Fire. They noted that crews have dozer lines around about 50% of the blaze that is burning in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 10400 block of Fricot City Road, between Ponderosa Way and Star Canyon Trail, east of Highway 49 and north of Highway 4. The blaze is estimated at 32 and a half acres in size. A section of Fricot City Road by the Rite of Passage School remains closed to traffic. CAL Fire reports there have been no evacuations. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vegetation Fire In San Andreas
Update at 6:20 pm: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire that ignited during the five o’clock hour at the intersection of Hawver Road and Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. No structures were damaged and the cause remains under investigation. It was initially reported as possibly two fires that merged into one. Mop-up will continue this evening so be prepared for activity in the area.
L.A. Weekly
Monica Acevedo Injured in Fatal Collision on Whitmore Avenue [Hughson, CA]
Three-Vehicle Crash near Waring Road Left Denair Man Dead. The deadly crash occurred around 3:31 p.m., just east of Waring Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2014 Nissan on Whitmore drifted into the westbound lane and directly into the path of a 2006 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Avelino Araiza. The Nissan spun out directly behind the Ford and into the path of a Toyota driven by 47-year-old Acevedo of Hughson.
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
mymotherlode.com
Influential Sonora High Teacher Passes Away
Sonora, CA — A longstanding and beloved teacher, Max Lemon, has died at the age of 91. Lemon was born in Oakley, Utah in 1931 and was part of a large family who grew up on a farm. After college, he spent four years teaching at Manilla High School in Dagget County, Utah, and then relocated to Tuolumne County to serve as a science teacher at Sonora High School.
Comments / 0