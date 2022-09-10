Effective: 2022-09-14 06:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several area rivers have reached minor flood stage, or are expected to reach minor flood stage in the coming days. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 8.6 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 06/28/2012. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.7 Wed 6 am 8.8 8.8 8.8 8.7 MSG

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO