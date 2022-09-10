ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Grieves The Loss Of His Beloved Grandmother In Heartfelt Statement As The Queen's Funeral Date Is Revealed

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKfMR_0hqBvkPA00
Source: mega

Prince William mourned the loss of his grandmother in a tender social media message as the the world prepares to join him in grieving Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxxg8_0hqBvkPA00
Source: mega

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," William wrote in a statement released via the official Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account on Saturday, September 10. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful," the statement continued. "I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TceU_0hqBvkPA00
Source: mega

William shared that the Queen was there for him at the "happiest moments" of his life as well as the "saddest days," and despite knowing there would come a time when she was no longer physically present, "it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

"I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me," he added. "And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Xfqu_0hqBvkPA00
Source: mega

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he continued, nearing the statement's conclusion. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death at on Thursday evening, September 8. Her funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19. Following the service, her coffin will be transported to St. George's Chapel.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Seriously Considering' Allowing Harry & Meghan To Be Part-Time Royals In First Major Decision

Now that King Charles has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he might want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of the fold again. “Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Grieve#Grieving#Elizabeth Ii#Uk#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy