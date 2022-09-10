ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaines County, TX

South Plains' first bale harvested for 2022 growing season

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
The first bale for 2022 was delivered to Five Points Gin in Gaines County Sept. 6, by Corny and Justina Enns.

Harvested northwest of Seminole, the Enns brought in 2,880 pounds of seed cotton produced from Deltapine 1646.

“I wasn’t planning on competing for the first bale or anything,” said Corny Enns, farmer in Gaines County since 1987.

As he was driving by one of his fields, Enns saw some bolls opening. “I decided to call down to Five Points and see if anyone had brought anything in yet. They said no so I sprayed about 15 acres and ended up stripping 12.”

The first bale will be auctioned off by the pound at the annual Gaines County Ag & Oil Appreciation Day hosted by the Seminole Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 15.

The seven gins in Gaines County each put in $1,000 for the first bale, so the grower is guaranteed $7,000 in prize money in addition to the money brought in from the auction.

“It’s been such a strange year, we weren’t sure anyone would try to make the first bale,” said Mike Foster, manager of Five Points Gin. “I’m proud for the Enns family who have been my customers since 2010.”

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

