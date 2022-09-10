ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor says ‘smirking’ Khamzat Chimaev should have been axed from UFC 279 for failing to make weight

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CONOR McGREGOR believes Khamzat Chimaev should have been AXED from UFC 279.

That’s after “smirking” on the scales as he failed to make weight before securing a “more favourable bout.”

Conor McGregor reckons Khamzat Chimaev should not be fighting at UFC tonight Credit: Getty
McGregor has hinted that Chimaev pulled a fast one missing his weight yesterday Credit: Instagram / @thenotoriousmma

Chimaev was due to fight Nate Diaz in tonight’s main event in Las Vegas.

But the unbeaten welterweight came in almost eight pounds over the limit.

It forced UFC chief Dana White into a quick reshuffle, with Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has been paired against Kevin Holland, whose original opponent Daniel Rodriguez now fights Li Jingiliang - Ferguson’s first foe.

Chimaev’s failure to make weight has certainly thrown the cat amongst the pigeons, with all fighters having prepared to take on someone else.

And McGregor has been left far from impressed after suggesting Chimaev came in heavy on purpose.

He reckons the brawler now has an easier fight this evening, and his smirks on the scales proved he was not bothered about disrupting the event.

As a result, McGregor believes rival Chimaev should not even be involved in the octagon as punishment.

The Irishman tweeted: “My opinion they should have pulled Khamzat from the card entirely.

“Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favourable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit.

“The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.”

Chimaev has long been tipped as a potential opponent for McGregor.

But as Notorious hunts for a new fight, the only personality he has been beefing with is internet sensation Hasbulla.

