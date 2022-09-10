ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal family members moved to tears reading tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

By Nicki Gostin
 3 days ago

Members of the royal family publicly broke down in tears on Saturday as they read heartfelt tributes honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

The family, who have been at Balmoral Castle since the monarch’s death at age 96 on Thursday, traveled to nearby Crathie Kirk church to attend a prayer service over the weekend.

The family spent just under 10 minutes reading the tributes and admiring the floral bouquets left outside for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Eugenie wept as she looked at tributes for her grandmother. Photographers at one point caught her being comforted by her father, Prince Andrew, who looked visibly distraught.

Earlier in the day, Eugenie – who was joined by her sister, Princess Beatrice – placed her own flowers among the bouquets.

The Queen’s oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was also in attendance and broke down in tears alongside members of her immediate family, including her mother, Princess Anne, and brother, Peter Phillips.

The late monarch’s youngest son, Prince Edward, also attended along with his wife, Sophie Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKsJU_0hqBvRaF00
The royal family were emotional as they thanked well-wishers outside Balmoral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcra5_0hqBvRaF00
Prince Andrew was spotted comforting Princess Eugenie on Saturday.

Edward thanked well-wishers who lined the route back to Balmoral. Upon hearing that one group had come from Glasgow to show their respect, he said, “Thank you very much for coming all the way, we appreciate it.”

Sophie, who was widely known to have shared a close relationship with the Queen, also looked visibly distraught as she viewed the floral tributes and cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08LUqd_0hqBvRaF00
Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was visibly distraught.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s oldest child, Charles, had already traveled back to London where he was officially proclaimed King Charles III.

He is now the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYX98_0hqBvRaF00
Sophie Wessex was called the Queen’s “royal rock.”

In an address to the privy council, the newly anointed King paid tribute to his mother.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” he said. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

