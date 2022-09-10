‘Maggie’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season

It’s official— Maggie won’t be seeing into the future anytime soon. Hulu has canceled the freshman comedy after just one season. The streaming service has opted not to renew the series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse for Season 2.

Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, Maggie followed Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic who truly has “the gift” of being able to tell someone their future just by touching or standing next to them. She meets Ben ( David Del Rio ) at a party and begins to see glimpses into her own future, making her own love life complicated.

Maggie was developed for and picked up by ABC for 2021-22, but Disney moved it to Hulu in January, ahead of its July premiere.

In addition to Rittenhouse and Del Rio, the series also featured Nichole Sakura , Leonardo Nam , Angelique Cabral , Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges , Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott .

It was produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Justin Adler and Maggie Mull wrote and executive produced. Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton and Natalia Anderson also serve as executive producers.