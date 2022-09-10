Read full article on original website
Jennings Breaks Program D1 Record, Leads Longwood to Fourth Place Finish
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annabelle Jennings opened the fall golf season with a roar for the Longwood women, carding a three-round score of 71-70-71—212 (-4). Her score broke the program's best three-round score in the team's Division I era by two strokes, and she tied for second at the William & Mary Invitational. The Lancers finished fourth in the 10-team field.
Rakes Leads Lancers; Finishes Second At Joe Faeganas Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team finished in eighth place out of fifteen teams at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. Nick Rakes led the side after he shot 68-70-70—208 (-5), which was good for second overall in the 95 player field. TEAM SCORE:. 8 LONGWOOD 283-290-290—863 (+11)
Rakes Leads Lancers After Day One At Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, WV.- The Longwood men's golf team currently sits in 8th place after the opening two rounds on day one of the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite. The Lancers had a team score of 283-290—573 (+5) in the 15 team, 95 player field. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Junior Nick Rakes is...
Men's Soccer Falls 1-0 Against Navy In Farmville
FARMVILLE,Va.- The Longwood men's soccer team fell to the Naval Academy 1-0 on Tuesday night after a penalty kick split the two sides. 55' - David Jackson (Penalty Kick) A first half that featured 16 total shots saw none find the back of the net. Only two shots were on frame as each goaltender picked up a save a-piece in the first 45 minutes.
