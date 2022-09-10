Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
COVID bivalent boosters available in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY — The newly authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in central Nebraska. These boosters, administered after the primary series of COVID vaccines, are authorized to fight the latest COVID-19 variants. The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer these booster shots, along with all types of...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln Airport signs contract to become 'official' airport of the Huskers
When passengers showed up at the Lincoln Airport on Sept. 2 for the first Lincoln-Houston flight, they were treated to lots of swag, much of it Husker-related. The airport has long been a supporter of Husker Athletics, but it recently stepped up that support in a big way. At last...
Kearney Hub
Walks, errors vex Kearney High softball in losses to Norfolk
KEARNEY — If it’s not one thing, it’s another. Plagued by walks and a couple hit batters, the Kearney High girls lost the first game of a doubleheader with Norfolk, 15-2, Tuesday evening at Patriot Park. In the second game, Kearney pitcher Hannah Wulf kept the ball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High sweeps Columbus; Anderson credits team focus
KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball continued positive momentum in its first matchup since Saturday’s invitational, sweeping Columbus at home Tuesday night. Kearney head coach Theisen Anderson credited the sweep to the increased emphasis on focus in practice. “That’s been our key for the past three weeks is staying aggressive...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup that left Memorial Stadium.
Kearney Hub
Inside the ‘detail-oriented process’ Alberts envisions in search for next head coach
Trev Alberts’ phone will be very busy in the coming weeks and months. It was hardly an easy decision for the Nebraska athletic director to fire Scott Frost on Sunday, but Alberts said he did it because he felt the program needed a “slightly different vision.”. Now, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Bearcats hope to slow down high-powered Thunderbirds
KEARNEY — Kearney High football is off to its best start since 2017 and has a tough task in front of it to keep the momentum going. In the team’s third Thursday contest of the year, the Bearcats travel to Bellevue for a matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West.
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey credits girls’ love of horses for keeping alive the 1975 hit “Wildfire.”. “All during my career, young women have come up to me and said, ‘I love my horse, and I named him “Wildfire,” and I cry every time I hear that song,’” Murphey said in an interview from his home in Texas. “I think it’s kept this song alive. It’s not really a love story; it’s not about a breakup between lovers. It’s something more than that — it’s something mystical that I can’t explain.”
Kearney Hub
NU administrators say firing Frost was 'the right decision'
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's top administrator said the decision to fire Husker football coach Scott Frost was about "accountability and standards." Frost's career coaching the Huskers ended three games into his fifth season on Sunday. He leaves with a mark of 16-31. Chancellor Ronnie Green said Frost's position was the...
Kearney Hub
Ochaun Mathis: Huskers are 'sad,' but Nebraska's players have no time to waste this season
LINCOLN — They filed out of the North Stadium exit in packs, walking past the Tom Osborne statue and mostly avoiding eye contact with or declining interview requests from reporters. Most of Nebraska’s football players had nothing to say after learning of coach Scott Frost’s dismissal. Or they were...
Kearney Hub
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County board reviews road plans, sets hearing date
KEARNEY — Buffalo County will spend $2,235,700 on road projects in fiscal year 2022-2023 and $3,810,000 for bridges. That’s according to Highway Superintendent John Maul, who briefed the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on road plans for the current year. Maul also shared a rundown of the county’s six-year plan for roads and bridges.
Kearney Hub
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney
KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney. At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.
Kearney Hub
One person dead after report of car fire in north Lincoln
A man died in a car fire late Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior streets, Lincoln police confirmed. Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the man was found dead just outside the driver's side door of a small, burned out SUV. Investigators still...
Comments / 0