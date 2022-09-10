Read full article on original website
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
Yardbarker
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now. It might piss them off […] The post The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates
The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, […] The post Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Phillies seek to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins
Philadelphia Phillies (79-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-84, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 1/2...
ESPN
Albert Pujols continues 'absolutely legendary' run, hits 697th home run as St. Louis Cardinals rally
PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols...
theScore
Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
