Atlanta, GA

weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAV News 3

12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia

CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
MACON, GA
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

