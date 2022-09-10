Read full article on original website
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List
When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
southgatv.com
American Pickers’ December plans in Georgia
CORDELE, GA- The American Pickers say they’re excited to be returning to Georgia!. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History...
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thelaniertimes.com
Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale
Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
