Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Figment is coming back to EPCOT!
Earlier this year at EPCOT, a newly-unveiled Figment popcorn bucket made the rounds at the parks–but only for some Guests as the popcorn buckets not only sold out, but found their ways onto online platforms such as eBay and Mercari. I'm an enthusiastic writer who finds joy in random...
disneydining.com
Disney Teases ‘Coco’ Themed Area Coming to Magic Kingdom!
Walt Disney said that Disney Parks will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world. And Disney Imagineers are always hard at work on coming up with new ideas to make the Parks even more immersive. One of the ways that Disney is doing that is by imagining what the world is beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.
disneydining.com
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: TRON Coaster Opening Date announced at D23 Expo
If you’re among the Disney Parks fans who’ve waited five long years for the announcement that Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction is opening, wait no more! Today at the D23 Expo, Fans have waited five long years for Disney Parks to announce the opening date for Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run. The new attraction will open Spring 2023! It’s not an EXACT date but it’s better than “It’ll open someday. At some point” Thisnisnso exciting! We can’t wait to ride this brand new coaster!
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Original Little Mermaid Is “Thrilled” For Live-Action Remake and Halle Bailey’s Ariel
For the past few years, Disney has been hard at work on its latest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The film will star Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, Ariel. From the moment her casting was announced, the choice to have Bailey in the lead role was a controversial one — mainly because people didn’t like how different Bailey looked from Disney’s original Ariel. However, Disney has stood behind the talented actress and — with Disney’s knack for casting the best of the best — she is sure to take the role of Ariel to a whole new level.
disneydining.com
Breaking News: Villains Land Coming to Magic Kingdom?
You read that title right! The much clamored for Villains land is FINALLY coming to Walt Disney World! This is an announcement we’ve long hoped would come. We know without a doubt that Disney knows all the ways to be W-IC-K-E-D! The announcement came today at the Parks and...
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
disneydining.com
BREAKING NEWS: Brand New Nighttime Show Coming to EPCOT
Harmonious only just opened at EPCOT, but it looks like there’s a new show in town! At the D23 Expo today, a BRAND NEW Nighttime Show is coming to EPCOT!. Debuting in late 2023, the show promises to be Disney’s BEST nighttime show yet! Not much is known about the show at this time. Unlike in years past, where D23 was full of detail and artist renderings, this year’s Expo was mostly just the cliff notes. As soon as more details are announced, though, you can count on us to bring you all of the info!
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
BREAKING NEWS: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Meet and Greet Coming Soon!!
The force is with us at D23 today! Beginning in NOVEMBER 2022, the Mandolorian and Grogu (a.k.a Baby Yoda) will be joining the crew at Galaxy’s Edge for meet and greets at Disneyland!. Mando and his adorable young charge joins Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Rey (and more) in Galaxy’s Edge...
disneydining.com
Disney Reveals EVEN MORE on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
Next year, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride will take the place of the iconic Splash Mountain. The ride will close down at both Resorts soon and will reopen in 2024. Disney Parks Chairman...
disneydining.com
Exciting News for Frozen Fans: Updates and Additions Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort!
If you’ve ever wished to wander the Kingdom of Arendelle or venture “into the unknown” this Disney Parks News is for you! During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Panel at the 2022 D23 Expo– new plans for updates and additions to Disneyland Paris Resort were unveiled. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro overviewed exciting new shows, experiences, resorts and attractions coming to Disney Parks around the globe!
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Official Poster For ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’
This past weekend, Disney hosted its biennial event, the D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event. The Expo featured a number of incredible panels, meet and greets, giveaways, and more. As with past Expos, Disney revealed a ton of new and exciting news that had to do with not only its theme parks, but also its gaming division and, of course, its upcoming films and series.
David Harbour to Star in Sony’s ‘Gran Turismo’ Video Game Adaptation
David Harbour will star in Sony and PlayStation Productions’ upcoming video game adaptation “Gran Turismo,” which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker behind sci-fi hits like “District 9,” “Elysium” and “Chappie.” The film will be released on Aug. 11, 2023. The “Gran Turismo” video games are a series of racing games that date back to 1997, with the most recent entry, “Gran Turismo 7,” launching in March 2022. In total, the “Gran Turismo” franchise has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide. The movie’s logline is as follows: “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment...
disneydining.com
The EPCOT Project Left Us Jaded but We Shouldn’t be: Why I Think We Got More Than We Realize at D23
The D23 Expos of 2017 and 2019 left us filled with hope. Disney announced so many exciting things. The biggest and best of them all was the reimagining of an aging EPCOT. Spaceship Earth was going to be reworked, the entirety of Future World was to be restructured, two brand new pavilions were going to be built in Future World: Journey of Water and Play Pavilion, a new roller coaster was coming, a new ride in France, a sing-along in France, a Mary Poppins attraction in the UK pavilion and more.
disneydining.com
Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party Has Experienced Something That Has Never Happened Before
Not long ago we reported that there were only 11 dates left for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Today we have an update on that. If you were hoping to go this year you may be out of luck. The event is completely sold out. This has never...
disneydining.com
Anika Noni Rose Takes Stage at D23 Expo
We are thrilled for all that is coming with this new ride both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. My name is Jennifer Retzlaff and I became a lifelong Disney fan during my first trip to Walt Disney World in 6th grade. From that moment, Disney became a big part of my life. I live in Iowa with my husband and two kids who are growing up too quickly for my liking. I started introducing my love for Disney early to my family with a Disney honeymoon and then trips when our youngest of 18 months. Since then, our family has been to Walt Disney World over five times and we continue to plan and dream for the next trip. I love the magic that Disney brings to people through the theme parks, cruises, adventures and movies they create. As a teacher, I try to bring that magic into my classroom to help kids believe that “If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It.” I recently reached a dream of mine as I joined Magic Vacation Planner as a personal travel advisor. With this team, I can now help others plan magical vacations. As a passionate writer, I also have my own blog at magicalvacationsbyjen which is also where you can follow me on instagram for trip reviews along with tips and tricks for your next magical vacation.
disneydining.com
Major Disney Resort To Soon Become Pixar Place Hotel!
When Guests are planning their Walt Disney World vacation, there are a plethora of Resort hotels to choose from. There is something for every price range — from deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort to moderate hotels like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, all the way down to incredible value Resorts like Disney’s Art of Animation.
disneydining.com
Guests Upset to Discover H2O+ shopDisney Orders May Not Be Fufilled
Guests who are fans of H2O+ were saddened by the announcement that the company would be closing its doors for good. The iconic brand of marine based bath products, with scents like Blushing Orange and Grapefruit Bergamot, has supplied Disney Hotels 2006. They cited poor sales and an inability to recoup lost revenue as their reason for closing.
disneydining.com
Where is the Disney Dining Plan?
Well. The Parks and Experiences Panel has come and gone, and we noticed something was … missing. Something we’ve been promised, something we’ve been waiting for. Amidst the announcements that made us extremely excited, like the return of Happily Ever After and a BRAND NEW nighttime show coming to Epcot, one thing left unannounced. There was no mention of the return of the Disney Dining Plan.
Comments / 0