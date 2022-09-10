ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police probe shooting of man by housing authority officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A housing authority police officer used a stun gun that proved ineffective before shooting and killing a man who attacked him as he was investigating a noise complaint early on Labor Day, authorities said.

The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was flagged down near the Riverside Park housing authority apartments in the West Park neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday as he was responding to a call for service for loud music, Cleveland police said.

As he was getting out of his car, Cleveland police said, the suspect then began to “violently assault” him. Police said the officer deployed his stun device but it had no apparent effect, and the officer eventually fired twice, striking the man both times.

Authorities, who released bodycam video Wednesday, said the housing authority officer provided aid until paramedics arrived. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said 32-year-old Maalik Roquemore of Cleveland was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital. The housing authority officer was also treated for injuries.

Chief Wayne Drummond of the Cleveland police department said it was unclear whether Roquemore was the person who flagged down the officer.

Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer reported that court documents indicated that Roquemore had faced mental health problems over the years. His mother, Kimberly Roquemore, told news outlets that her son was schizophrenic and had post traumatic stress disorder and had been able to live alone but had “declined” in the past year.

“It was just a bad mental health day and he was in crisis,” she told WKYC-TV. “And it wasn’t recognized.”

Karrie Howard, chief public safety director, vowed “a full and honest investigation” by Cleveland police.

