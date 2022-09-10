HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO