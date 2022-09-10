ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Golden Knights grind out a win in home opener

By Benny Mitchell
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MbTn_0hqBsImJ00

Sussex Central quarterback Troy Morris rolls out of the pocket, Photo by Ben Fulton

Georgetown – The Sussex Central Golden Knights locked into a defensive battle with Salesianum in their home opener on a night where they paid tribute to the Armed Forces.

Andrew Long went around the left end for a 45 yard touchdown with six minutes to go in the first half. The score would stand for the next 30 minutes as the Golden Knights defeated Salesianum 7-0 in front of a large home crowd.

Long rushed for 59 of Sussex Central’s 215 total yards. Salesianum outgained the Knights with 227 total yards with 167 passing yards. Salesianum also had 14 first downs to Sussex Central’s 10.

“Our defense bent tonight, but it didn’t break,” Sussex Central head coach John Wells said. “I give a lot of credit to my coaches for coming up with the right schemes and our players for making the correct calls at the right time.”

The two teams traded punts in the first quarter as Salesianum appeared to have an edge in field position. Sussex Central drove to the Salesianum twenty yard line early in the second quarter. On fourth and six the Knights set up for a 37 yard field goal, but the low snap was mishandled and Salesianum took over on downs at the 32 yard line.

Sussex Central took a 7-0 lead into halftime, but Salesianum emerged in the third quarter moving the ball down to the Knights 12 yard line. The drive stalled when Ryan Stoehr’s fourth down pass fell incomplete, halting Salesianum’s drive.

Stoehr completed 18 of 31 passes for 167 yards with an interception which came on the last play of the game. Salesianum drove inside the twenty yard line three times in the second half, but did not score.

“I give them kudos, to lose nine seniors on both sides of the ball and to come out with a productive offense like they did tonight,” Wells said.

The Golden Knights defense stiffened again in the fourth quarter as Salesianum drove deep into Sussex Central territory, Kevon Moore-Briddell came up with a pair of sacks to thwart the Salesianum offense.

“Kevon played a great game, our whole defense came to play tonight,” Wells said.

Salesianum falls to 1-1 on the season and will travel to St. Georges next Saturday for a noon kickoff. Sussex Central improves to 2-0 and will host Hodgson at 7:00pm on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawaretoday.com

Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building

Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Football
City
Georgetown, DE
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
WDEL 1150AM

Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County

A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
KENT COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Nationwide teacher shortage hitting Colonial School District especially hard

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- The teacher shortage is a crisis affecting schools nationwide. It's hitting the Colonial School District in Delaware especially hard. Some classes have to be taught via Zoom because there just aren't enough teachers."I was very shocked 'cause I never seen anything like this before.," William Penn High School sophomore Lmani Edwards-Tyler said.Imani is a 10th grader at William Penn High School in New Castle.  When she opened the door, she was expecting a traditional math class. "I walked in and I heard someone talking, but I didn't see the teacher," she said. "So I sit...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear

At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
BEAR, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#The Armed Forces#Sussex Central
WMDT.com

Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36

Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Update: Missing Dover Girl Located

Dover Police report that a 12-year-old girl who was being sought has been located, and an alert for her has been canceled. Police said she was believed to be a voluntary runaway when she was seen leaving her home Thursday evening.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Dover man arrested for 5th DUI

A Dover man is facing his fifth DUI offense following a recent traffic stop in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, a driver was pulled over for speeding on North Dupont Highway on the north side of Dover during the past weekend. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | I-95 reopened after seven-hour closure in Wilmington

Interstate 95 southbound has reopened heading into the City of Wilmington after being closed for more than seven hours due to a fiery fatal crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. According to DelDOT officials, a pick-up truck got behind the construction barriers of the Restore...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash

HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
HARTLY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy