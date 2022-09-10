ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

BOUNCE-BACK WEEK: BHS Lady Bruin spikers spurt past foes in consecutive road tests

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
Honestly, regardless of the rebuilding tag, this hasn’t been an easy campaign for veteran and savvy Bartlesville High head volleyball coach Jennifer Ward.

After having guided Bartlesville to more than 30 wins in the past two seasons combined, this year’s growing pains have carried an extra sting.

But, the metamorphosing Lady Bruins are beginning to develop bigger muscles and greater cohesiveness.

As a result, Bartlesville has won back-to-back matches this week — at Glenpool, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) and at Claremore, 3-0 (35-23, 25-22, 25-19). The Lady Bruins (7-9) are 6-2 in their most recent eight matches.

Following are summaries of this week’s highlights.

BARTLESVILLE DEF. GLENPOOL: Emry Brown hammered 16 kills and Kelsey Ward added strong hitting support and three service aces to help lead the way. Setter Hayden Brandon turned in her best match, including 16 assists and three service aces. Bethany Johnson balanced the setting effort. Middle hitter Marissa Demuth helped neutralize the other team’s shining freshman. Demuth made several key places.

BARTLESVILLE DEF. CLAREMORE: Brown crushed 20 kills, followed by Ward with 10. Ward also dialed up four aces. Brown’s numbers proved phenomenal — she recorded a .781 hitting percentage. Hitter Claire Walker contributed four kills and registered a block.

“We’ve seen a huge growth out of a lot of kids,” Ward said. “Our kids are doing a great job … We pushed hard on discipline after the Enid match.

She also praised the team’s teachability and unity.

