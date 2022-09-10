BucsGameday Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis for Tampa Bay's season-opener.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. With Tom Brady on one side and Dak Prescott on the other, this game projects to be a lot of fun after the show these teams put on last year.

The Buccaneers added talent on both sides of the ball over the offseason and project to be a Super Bowl contender. It will all come down to what this team can do up front following injuries to starting center Ryan Jensen and left guard Aaron Stinnie. Rookie left guard Luke Goedeke and second-year center Robert Hainsey will play pivotal roles in keeping Brady's jersey clean.

The Cowboys will be missing starting wide receiver, Michael Gallup. On the flip-side, rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum is listed as out for the Buccaneers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Russell Gage were both listed as questionable on Friday. Dallas will have its hands full if Godwin and Gage can suit up alongside Mike Evans and Julio Jones.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay opens its season on the road.

Dustin Lewis ( @Dussttin )

This game came down to a last-second field goal a season ago and I expect it to be close once again. Dallas will likely test Tampa Bay's revamped offensive line with different looks and pressure early on to see if its defense can create some confusion. Tom Brady and the running attack will need to be sharp early on to keep the offense ahead of the chains.

The Buccaneers will need to limit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz in the passing attack. Dak Prescott may look to feed them early with Michael Gallup out with an injury and Amari Cooper in Cleveland.

A few splash plays from Brady through the air will be the difference.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 24

Logan Robinson ( @LogansTwitty )

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a season debut on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday night football. The sound of that rings a focused and lethal Brady. The Cowboys' defense will do what they can to get to try and take advantage of the Bucs' offensive line and get to Brady. Tampa will need a big game from Mike Evans on the outside which will be a fun matchup to watch against Trevon Diggs. This one will be a close one going into the fourth.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 28

David Harrison ( @DHarrison82 )

The Buccaneers will run the ball much more in this year’s season opener, and they’ll do so from ahead. It may be a closer score than most Bucs fans would like to see, but ultimately a healthy Tom Brady is most important. Shortening the game with a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White should be one of the keys to this contest.

Buccaneers 28, Cowboys 24

Caleb Skinner ( @chsnole )

A rematch of last year’s opening game between the Cowboys and Bucs saw fireworks from the onset - this year’s game should be no different. Brady and the Bucs still look like a more talented team put together, even with the concerns on the offensive line. The Bucs' offense should be able to move the ball on an improved Cowboys defense. However, this game will be won by the Bucs’ defense as they shut down Dallas’ limited number of weapons.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 14

Collin Haalboom ( @SI_Buccaneers)

Both the Bucs and Cowboys will be missing several key players due to injury in this week 1 matchup. Still, with elite quarterback play and talented skill position players on both sides, it's fair to expect some fireworks. Although Dallas may have the most electrifying defensive player on the field in Micah Parsons, I expect the Buccaneers' depth on that side of the ball to generate a few more stops than the Cowboys are able to muster against Tom Brady and his impressive cast of playmakers.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 21

Maddox Nebel ( @MaddoxNebel )

With Tom Brady matching up against Dak Prescott, the Buccaneers have ample playmakers to give them an edge against the Cowboys. The Bucs' defense will have their hands full against Dak but the Tampa Bay offense will hold its ground, resulting in a win to start off 2022.

Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 23

Jon Conahan ( @JonConahan )

Throughout 19 Week 1 games, Tom Brady has managed to go 15-4. A season ago, he absolutely torched the Dallas Cowboys for 379 yards and 4 touchdowns. I expect the same thing to happen in this one as the Buccaneers come out with a hard-fought victory in Dallas.

Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 24

CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay (7-0)

