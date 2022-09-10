ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

BucsGameday Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EgC1_0hqBrDKT00

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis for Tampa Bay's season-opener.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. With Tom Brady on one side and Dak Prescott on the other, this game projects to be a lot of fun after the show these teams put on last year.

The Buccaneers added talent on both sides of the ball over the offseason and project to be a Super Bowl contender. It will all come down to what this team can do up front following injuries to starting center Ryan Jensen and left guard Aaron Stinnie. Rookie left guard Luke Goedeke and second-year center Robert Hainsey will play pivotal roles in keeping Brady's jersey clean.

The Cowboys will be missing starting wide receiver, Michael Gallup. On the flip-side, rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum is listed as out for the Buccaneers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Russell Gage were both listed as questionable on Friday. Dallas will have its hands full if Godwin and Gage can suit up alongside Mike Evans and Julio Jones.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for LSU Tigers

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay opens its season on the road.

Dustin Lewis ( @Dussttin )

This game came down to a last-second field goal a season ago and I expect it to be close once again. Dallas will likely test Tampa Bay's revamped offensive line with different looks and pressure early on to see if its defense can create some confusion. Tom Brady and the running attack will need to be sharp early on to keep the offense ahead of the chains.

The Buccaneers will need to limit wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz in the passing attack. Dak Prescott may look to feed them early with Michael Gallup out with an injury and Amari Cooper in Cleveland.

A few splash plays from Brady through the air will be the difference.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 24

Logan Robinson ( @LogansTwitty )

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a season debut on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday night football. The sound of that rings a focused and lethal Brady. The Cowboys' defense will do what they can to get to try and take advantage of the Bucs' offensive line and get to Brady. Tampa will need a big game from Mike Evans on the outside which will be a fun matchup to watch against Trevon Diggs. This one will be a close one going into the fourth.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 28

David Harrison ( @DHarrison82 )

The Buccaneers will run the ball much more in this year’s season opener, and they’ll do so from ahead. It may be a closer score than most Bucs fans would like to see, but ultimately a healthy Tom Brady is most important. Shortening the game with a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White should be one of the keys to this contest.

Buccaneers 28, Cowboys 24

Caleb Skinner ( @chsnole )

A rematch of last year’s opening game between the Cowboys and Bucs saw fireworks from the onset - this year’s game should be no different. Brady and the Bucs still look like a more talented team put together, even with the concerns on the offensive line. The Bucs' offense should be able to move the ball on an improved Cowboys defense. However, this game will be won by the Bucs’ defense as they shut down Dallas’ limited number of weapons.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 14

Collin Haalboom ( @SI_Buccaneers)

Both the Bucs and Cowboys will be missing several key players due to injury in this week 1 matchup. Still, with elite quarterback play and talented skill position players on both sides, it's fair to expect some fireworks. Although Dallas may have the most electrifying defensive player on the field in Micah Parsons, I expect the Buccaneers' depth on that side of the ball to generate a few more stops than the Cowboys are able to muster against Tom Brady and his impressive cast of playmakers.

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 21

Maddox Nebel ( @MaddoxNebel )

With Tom Brady matching up against Dak Prescott, the Buccaneers have ample playmakers to give them an edge against the Cowboys. The Bucs' defense will have their hands full against Dak but the Tampa Bay offense will hold its ground, resulting in a win to start off 2022.

Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 23

Jon Conahan ( @JonConahan )

Throughout 19 Week 1 games, Tom Brady has managed to go 15-4. A season ago, he absolutely torched the Dallas Cowboys for 379 yards and 4 touchdowns. I expect the same thing to happen in this one as the Buccaneers come out with a hard-fought victory in Dallas.

Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 24

CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay (7-0)

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances

Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Rookie#Florida State Seminoles#Lsu Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy