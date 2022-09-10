ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.

In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Police: Two men dead at Buffalo Ridge camper site deemed murder-suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has released details of their investigation surrounding the two men found dead at a Buffalo Ridge camper site in mid-August. According to Captain Josh Phillips, information gathered during the investigation and autopsy reports found this incident occurred...
Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SD regulators want ‘public input’ meeting on Xcel hikes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When and where still need to be worked out. But the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission informally agreed Tuesday a public-input session should be held in Sioux Falls on proposed increases that Xcel Energy wants to charge South Dakota customers for electricity. The commission has...
Human Remains found in Fire Debris

A new scholarship encourages students to work, live, and study in South Dakota by help in need individuals with tuition. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike over pay issues and understaffing worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses in seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas are participating in the labor action that started Monday. Those systems have recruited temporary nurses and say they expect to maintain most services.
Meet the candidates District 17: Vermillion and North Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for the 2022 General Election starts this month and KELOLAND Media Group is helping people get to know the candidates for legislative seats. The South Dakota Legislature has 105 seats, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. Of the 35 Senate...
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River

Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Florida man identified as victim in fatal crash near Bowdle

BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — 47-year-old Curtis Baker has been identified by the South Dakota Highway patrol as the fatality in a September 7 crash. The Florida man was driving a semi-truck on Highway 12 when a straight truck attempted to cross the highway after failing to stop at a stop sign. Curtis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
