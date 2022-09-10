ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason

The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza

On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
How projected top-5 draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson fared in 1st real test overseas

BELGRADE, Serbia — College basketball doesn't start for another month, and the blockbuster matchup between top 2023 NBA draft prospects, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, is slated for Oct. 4 and 6. For fans and NBA scouts who are eyeing next year's draft, one of the most talented classes in recent memory, they were able to get an early look at projected lottery picks, 6-foot-7 twins Amen and Ausar Thompson on a 14-day European tour with Overtime Elite, playing in Spain and Serbia.
