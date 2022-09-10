Read full article on original website
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Cubs vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 14 (Mets To Bounce Back Strong)
The Cubs did it again! They beat the Mets for a second straight night and are going for the series sweep against the NL East leaders. Drew Smyly (6-8, 3.57 ERA) will take the ball for the Cubs and go against David Peterson (7-4, 3.47 ERA). Cubs vs. Mets Odds,...
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
Best Michigan FanDuel Promo Code (Bet Lions-Commanders for Free Up to $1,000)
The Detroit Lions have been underdogs in 24 consecutive games dating back to 2020, yet find themselves a short favorite at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Since everyone loves a good come-up story, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors a $1,000 risk-free bet in Detroit's honor. $1,000 No-Sweat...
David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza
On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Commanders’ Phiadrian Mathis replacements have zero NFL experience
The Washington Commanders’ defensive line was one of many positives from the team’s season-opener. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne combined for eight pressures and the line worked like a four-as-one unit. Of course, the injury to Phidarian Mathis takes some shine away from the glowing performance.
How projected top-5 draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson fared in 1st real test overseas
BELGRADE, Serbia — College basketball doesn't start for another month, and the blockbuster matchup between top 2023 NBA draft prospects, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, is slated for Oct. 4 and 6. For fans and NBA scouts who are eyeing next year's draft, one of the most talented classes in recent memory, they were able to get an early look at projected lottery picks, 6-foot-7 twins Amen and Ausar Thompson on a 14-day European tour with Overtime Elite, playing in Spain and Serbia.
