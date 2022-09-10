ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Prairie, KS

Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiQCl_0hqBqSHv00

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night.

One person dead in car crash north of Wichita

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney.

The KHP says their UTV crashed into a bull that was in the roadway, causing it to tumble. Both men were ejected from the UTV.

The UTV then came to a rest in the southbound ditch on SW 20th, according to the KHP.

Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene. Fairchild was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle-SUV crash sends Mo. driver to Kan. hospital with serious injuries

RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle-SUV crash along a Kansas highway sent a Missouri motorcycle driver to the hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 115.5 on Kansas Highway 96 - about 14 miles south of U.S. Highway 56 - with reports of an injury crash.
ROACH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Pretty Prairie, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Cheney, KS
Sports
City
Cheney, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Cheney, KS
Crime & Safety
kiowacountysignal.com

Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy

An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
AUGUSTA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Fairchild
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Murder trial for Hutchinson man continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The murder trial for a Hutchinson man has been continued until after the new year. Sandral Wade faces one count of first degree murder and a second count of attempted first degree murder. It is the second time the trial has been delayed. The trial was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Polaris Utv#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in Friday morning’s crash on Pawnee, below the Interstate-135 overpass as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee, of Wichita. Wichita police reported responding to the crash at about 8 a.m. and upon arrival, finding Santee unconscious and not breathing....
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy