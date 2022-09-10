Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney.

The KHP says their UTV crashed into a bull that was in the roadway, causing it to tumble. Both men were ejected from the UTV.

The UTV then came to a rest in the southbound ditch on SW 20th, according to the KHP.

Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene. Fairchild was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

