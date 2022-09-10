Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night.One person dead in car crash north of Wichita
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney.
The KHP says their UTV crashed into a bull that was in the roadway, causing it to tumble. Both men were ejected from the UTV.
The UTV then came to a rest in the southbound ditch on SW 20th, according to the KHP.
Wewe was pronounced dead at the scene. Fairchild was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 2