Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE - A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 08:10. 07:53.
Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary
Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday's Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over...
Almost every Idaho teacher again deemed 'proficient' or better
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 12, 2022. BOISE - New numbers, same results. Overall, 98.7% of Idaho's K-12 teachers earned top marks on their annual performance evaluations in 2021-22, according to new data from the State Board of Education. The number reflects...
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those estimates are based on Idahoans' self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and "long...
Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State! She's been known to visit Idaho quite often and clearly, it left an impression! Continue reading...
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
Photo courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) - Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho
Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area's wet spring, fire activity has increased across Idaho and the West in recent weeks. Several large fires are burning in Idaho, including the Moose Fire burning north of... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:54. 12:54. 09:43. 09:43.
WATCH: How to field dress a deer, elk or moose in a CWD management zone
Idaho Fish and Game field dressing a deer carcass with Chronic Wasting Disease. See how to do it in the video above. For more information, click here. | IDFG The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. IDAHO FALLS - Now that Chronic Wasting Disease...
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone...
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
Linda Sears | Idaho State Police LEWISTON - Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot...
Malcolm X makes Nebraska Hall of Fame, years after flap
Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X has been inducted as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization's commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha,...
