ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval

BOISE - A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 08:10. 07:53.
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary

Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday's Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over...
ELECTIONS
spotonidaho.com

Almost every Idaho teacher again deemed 'proficient' or better

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 12, 2022. BOISE - New numbers, same results. Overall, 98.7% of Idaho's K-12 teachers earned top marks on their annual performance evaluations in 2021-22, according to new data from the State Board of Education. The number reflects...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
spotonidaho.com

Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho

Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area's wet spring, fire activity has increased across Idaho and the West in recent weeks. Several large fires are burning in Idaho, including the Moose Fire burning north of... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:54. 12:54. 09:43. 09:43.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Progressive#Enemy Of The State#Extremist#Republicans#Drumming#Politics State
spotonidaho.com

Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman

Linda Sears | Idaho State Police LEWISTON - Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot...
LEWISTON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Malcolm X makes Nebraska Hall of Fame, years after flap

Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X has been inducted as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization's commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy