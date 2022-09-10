Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show Has Instagram Raining Hearts
Millennials are likely familiar with the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30" starring Jennifer Garner, but, for folks who fall outside of Gen Y, we'll give a brief synopsis. Per IMDb, the movie begins with Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) celebrating her 13th birthday. Though after a humiliating experience at her party, she wishes she could skip ahead in life to when she is 30 years old. The next morning, our protagonist, now portrayed by Garner, awakens to the shocking realization her wish had come true. However, her excitement quickly fades when she discovers the adult life she so badly desired isn't at all what she imagined.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
PopSugar
Adrienne Bailon's Son Gets Cuter With Every New Photo
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! The 38-year-old television personality and singer welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with husband Israel Houghton, 51, in August. Bailon and Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, with a black-and-white Instagram picture on Aug. 16. "Our baby boy is here & we...
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Martha Stewart Wears Nothing But An Apron For A Steamy Coffee Ad
Martha Stewart has always been a little controversial and has marched to the beat of her own drum. The icon in both the TV and cooking world was sent to prison for multiple crimes in 2004, relating to a financial decision she made about a company called ImClone, in which she owned several stocks (via Chicago Tribune). Stewart has even had her fair share of issues with other celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ina Garten, and Rachael Ray.
Kate Gosselin Set to Make Reality TV Return on New Fox Show ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’
Making her return! Kate Gosselin is heading back to the world of reality TV for the new Fox show Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, is set to appear on the new show, which is the American version of the U.K. series SAS: Who Dares Wins. The show will feature celebrity contestants as they are put through a series of challenges similar to a special forces training camp.
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show off her new protective style and we're loving it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the Vanderpump Rules Couple's Mexico Wedding
"I want this special moment... we deserve this," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Tuesday nuptials with Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,"...
People
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
womansday.com
'Law and Order' Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Cryptic Instagram About Kelli Giddish Leaving
Law and Order: SVU fans, prepare to say goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins when season 24 premieres later this fall. While actress Kelli Giddish has expressed her gratitude for her time on the popular NBC show, it seems that fellow co-star Mariska Hargitay is having a hard time seeing her leave.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos
Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress
Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
People
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
bravotv.com
Kathryn Dennis Jokes "I'm Back" and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Friendsgiving
Plus, Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Craig Conover reveal where their friendship with Kathryn stands today. Fans haven’t seen as much of Kathryn Dennis in Southern Charm Season 8 as they’re used to, but that changed this week. Teasing the September 1 episode, Kathryn shared behind-the-scenes photos of...
bravotv.com
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0