Millennials are likely familiar with the 2004 rom-com "13 Going on 30" starring Jennifer Garner, but, for folks who fall outside of Gen Y, we'll give a brief synopsis. Per IMDb, the movie begins with Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) celebrating her 13th birthday. Though after a humiliating experience at her party, she wishes she could skip ahead in life to when she is 30 years old. The next morning, our protagonist, now portrayed by Garner, awakens to the shocking realization her wish had come true. However, her excitement quickly fades when she discovers the adult life she so badly desired isn't at all what she imagined.

