Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
David Harbour To Star In ‘Gran Turismo’ Adaptation From Sony Pictures & Playstation Productions
David Harbour is set to star in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing from a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11. Gran Turismo was first launched...
Gamespot
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2
During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.
Gamespot
Ms. Marvel & Venom #1
MS. MARVEL teams up with Dylan Brock, the new wicked web-slinger on the block, as a scheme to harness the symbiote rears its ugly head!. The first Venom/Ms. Marvel partnership is also the concluding movement of the super hero symphony of the summer, as we reveal the connection between WOLVERINE, MOON KNIGHT and VENOM, and KAMALA KHAN'S team-up uncovers the larger plot behind it all - you're not going to believe who's pulling the strings!
Gamespot
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Sees Increase In Viewership
The newest episode of House of the Dragon posted viewership gains compared to the previous one, according to a new report. Episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, saw its total viewership rise by 5% week-over-week, according to Variety. This was total viewership across linear TV and HBO Max in the US specifically.
Gamespot
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four
While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Gamespot
Disneyland's Avengers Campus Is Getting A Third Attraction
Disneyland's Avengers Campus, which had its first anniversary this year, is set to introduce its third major attraction, joining the Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy rides. The new ride will be themed around the Multiverse, pitting guests against "King Thanos," a new version of the character from a universe where Thanos won against the Avengers.
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
Gamespot
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Gamespot
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Gamespot
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Gamespot
Daredevil #3 - The Red Fist Saga Part 3
With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team - but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to...
Gamespot
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Gamespot
Iron Man #23 - Buy the Four
Operating in stealth mode with Jim Rhodes, Iron Man has landed in Macau and immersed himself in SOURCE CONTROL - the worst black market of stolen and illegal technology - all in order to organize a backroom buy of THE MANDARIN'S RINGS. It's going to require Tony Stark-level capital and strategy, but SPYMASTER may have a different buyer - and a wicked double cross - at the ready in order to pull the rug out from under Iron Man's boots. It seems someone else is willing to pay top dollar for those rings and is ready to pull them out of Iron Man's dead hands if they have to...THE COBALT MAN.
Gamespot
The Jurassic League #5
Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria?. Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!
Gamespot
Adventuregame Comics #1 - Vol. 1: Leviathan
Make choices to defeat a mysterious sea monster in the first of a new series of innovative, interactive graphic novels from the award-winning creator of Meanwhile. Adventuregame Comics is a new series of interactive graphic novels in the vein of Jason Shiga's hit graphic novel Meanwhile. Readers follow the story from panel to panel using tubes that connect them, and sometimes the path will split, giving readers the chance to choose how the story unfolds.
