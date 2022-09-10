ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

GOP abortion bill sends Republicans into containment mode

Eight weeks out from the midterms, some Republicans in Congress are scrambling to isolate legislation introduced by members of their own party to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. Why it matters: The dynamic highlights how dramatically Republicans' posture on abortion has shifted since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn...
Axios

Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates

Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in...
Axios

Stefanik-backed Karoline Leavitt wins N.H. House GOP primary

Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former aide to the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), on Tuesday won the Republican primary for a key swing U.S. House district in New Hampshire, according to the AP. Why it matters: Leavitt’s win represents a victory for the conservative wing of the...
Axios

House oversight panel seeks review of ‘unaccounted’ Trump documents

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Tuesday asked the National Archives and Records Administration to determined whether any presidential records suspected to have been taken by former President Trump when he left office remain unrecovered by the government. Why it matters: Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter...
Axios

Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Axios

First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry." What he's...
Axios

Schumer to transfer $15M to DSCC, vulnerable senators and candidates

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is...
Axios

Republicans' rocky attempt to change the abortion narrative

Sen. Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban appears to be a political gift to Democrats less than two months before the midterm elections, but it syncs with nearly half of Americans' views on when the procedure should be legal. The big picture: Elections aren't won on nuance, and most nationally-elected Republicans...
Axios

MAGA’s New Hampshire sweep

MAGA-aligned candidates appeared to sweep the Republican congressional primaries in New Hampshire last night, defeating better-financed candidates backed by Gov. Chris Sununu and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: The GOP's path to win back a Senate majority has narrowed, with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) better positioned to...
Axios

House panel probes threats to federal employees

The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats to the federal workforce and grilling the government agency charged with protecting it. Why it matters: The probe comes in response to highly charged Republican rhetoric over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month and increased funding for IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Axios

Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review

Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
Axios

Mary Peltola sworn in as first Alaska Native Congress member

Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in Tuesday to represent Alaska in the House, becoming the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat. Why it matters: It's the first time Alaska Natives, who make up 16% of the state's population, will have...
Axios

Democrats' surprise surrogates

Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion, betting their credibility will appeal to bipartisan audiences and help center a polarizing political debate around health and safety. Why it matters: Health care professionals aren't your typical political surrogates, but the Supreme Court's Roe v....
Axios

Poll: Gap between Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke narrows

Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is closing in on Gov. Greg Abbott with less than two months before Texans head to the polls, according to the latest statewide survey from the Texas Politics project at UT Austin. Yes, but: Texas is still a Republican state. By the numbers: Abbott still holds...
Axios

DOJ signals agreement to Trump's choice for special master

The Department of Justice signaled in a filing Monday that it would accept a special master candidate proposed by former President Trump's legal team for overseeing a review of the documents the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The selection of a special master has been a point of...
Axios

Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary

Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, appears to have won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November. Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
