GOP abortion bill sends Republicans into containment mode
Eight weeks out from the midterms, some Republicans in Congress are scrambling to isolate legislation introduced by members of their own party to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. Why it matters: The dynamic highlights how dramatically Republicans' posture on abortion has shifted since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn...
Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in...
Stefanik-backed Karoline Leavitt wins N.H. House GOP primary
Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former aide to the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), on Tuesday won the Republican primary for a key swing U.S. House district in New Hampshire, according to the AP. Why it matters: Leavitt’s win represents a victory for the conservative wing of the...
House oversight panel seeks review of ‘unaccounted’ Trump documents
The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Tuesday asked the National Archives and Records Administration to determined whether any presidential records suspected to have been taken by former President Trump when he left office remain unrecovered by the government. Why it matters: Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter...
Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry." What he's...
Schumer to transfer $15M to DSCC, vulnerable senators and candidates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is...
Republicans' rocky attempt to change the abortion narrative
Sen. Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion ban appears to be a political gift to Democrats less than two months before the midterm elections, but it syncs with nearly half of Americans' views on when the procedure should be legal. The big picture: Elections aren't won on nuance, and most nationally-elected Republicans...
MAGA’s New Hampshire sweep
MAGA-aligned candidates appeared to sweep the Republican congressional primaries in New Hampshire last night, defeating better-financed candidates backed by Gov. Chris Sununu and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: The GOP's path to win back a Senate majority has narrowed, with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) better positioned to...
House panel probes threats to federal employees
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats to the federal workforce and grilling the government agency charged with protecting it. Why it matters: The probe comes in response to highly charged Republican rhetoric over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month and increased funding for IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review
Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
Mary Peltola sworn in as first Alaska Native Congress member
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in Tuesday to represent Alaska in the House, becoming the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat. Why it matters: It's the first time Alaska Natives, who make up 16% of the state's population, will have...
DHS chief warns of "emerging threat of the domestic violent extremist"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC on Sunday the "threat landscape" has evolved in the 21 years since the 9/11 attacks from concerns about foreign terrorists to domestic extremists. What he's saying: "Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist,...
Democrats' surprise surrogates
Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion, betting their credibility will appeal to bipartisan audiences and help center a polarizing political debate around health and safety. Why it matters: Health care professionals aren't your typical political surrogates, but the Supreme Court's Roe v....
Democrats see Joe O'Dea as Cory Gardner 2.0, but now they're ready
It's déjà vu for Democrats in Colorado. Flashback: Eight years ago, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Cory Gardner pitched himself as a folksy outsider and hardworking moderate, drawing national praise and independent support on his path to unseating a Democratic incumbent in a midterm election. Flash-forward: This year, Republican...
Poll: Gap between Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke narrows
Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is closing in on Gov. Greg Abbott with less than two months before Texans head to the polls, according to the latest statewide survey from the Texas Politics project at UT Austin. Yes, but: Texas is still a Republican state. By the numbers: Abbott still holds...
DOJ signals agreement to Trump's choice for special master
The Department of Justice signaled in a filing Monday that it would accept a special master candidate proposed by former President Trump's legal team for overseeing a review of the documents the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The selection of a special master has been a point of...
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, appears to have won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November. Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
Mayor concedes to pro-Trump businessman Robert Burns in N.H. House primary
Robert Burns, a former New Hampshire county treasurer, appears to have won the GOP primary on Tuesday to advance to the general election that will decide who will represent the state's 2nd district. Why it matters: Burns' victory tees up a November election pitting the pro-Trump businessman against Rep. Annie...
