Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
12th Annual Stride to Save Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run in Oswego Sept. 17th
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center....
iheartoswego.com
CNY Arts Center Announces Smart Art Open House
The Arts Center in downtown Fulton, at 121 Cayuga St, is inviting the public to an Open House, Sunday, September 25 from 1-4 pm. The Smart Art Open House will introduce the new Creative Kids Arts Academy, give tours of the Center and information on Fall programming along with family activities and fun.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 4 to September 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here. Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of...
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Says Common Council Approval of Mixed-Use Property at Former Syracuse Developmental Center Will Support Jobs and Housing in the City
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s statement on Common Council approval of an agreement to create mixed-use property at the former Syracuse Developmental Center. “Syracuse took a major step toward creating good jobs and quality housing at the former Syracuse Developmental Center property on the city’s west side today. I thank the Common Council for its due diligence and unanimous approval of the agreement to design and create a mixed income housing and technology manufacturing development on the long vacant property. I am grateful for the strong support of Governor Hochul for our vision for the property and the commitment of New York State for funding to prepare the site. We will continue to engage the community as we take the next steps toward a productive and positive future for the site.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
Autism Task Force Hosts Family Fun Day Sept. 17th at YMCA
The Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) is bringing back the Annual “Family Fun Day” this Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the YMCA sponsored event. The task force is...
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pantry at SU addresses food insecurity on and off campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers on the Syracuse University campus stay busy keeping the food pantry stocked at Hendricks Chapel. A lack of consistent access to enough food is a problem that plagues our country, community and college students, and inflation is only making matters worse. “I have experienced food insecurity myself. So, […]
iheartoswego.com
Ronald and Janice Johst Scholarship to Provide ‘Life-Changing’ Opportunities for Phoenix Grads
For more than eight decades, Phoenix Central School District residents and alumni Ronald and Janice Johst have shared a passion for their community and the education system. That passion will soon have a lasting impact on future graduates, as a $1 million scholarship fund has been established in the couple’s name.
iheartoswego.com
Performing Artists Sought For Harborfest 2023; Application Deadline Nov. 1st
Harborfest 2023 is seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 34th edition of the festival slated for July 27 – 30, 2023. During Harborfest 2022 over 30 music performances provided quality entertainment for the approximate 75,000 visitors to NYS largest admission free music festival. Harborfest’s goal for 2023 is to continue the longstanding tradition of offering quality entertainment that will attract people from all areas of NYS and beyond.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD Arrest Summary Report 9/5/2022 – 9/11/2022
00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.03A EF1 (6775) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-1ST 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD. Inmate Name: BRADY, MICHAEL JAMES.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
iheartoswego.com
Barbara Ann Boyce – September 11, 2022
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of September 11th, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27th, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL during winters and had many friends in the area.
iheartoswego.com
Camp Rainbow Of Hope 2022 Camp A Success
Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult for anyone. "For children, death losses can be more complex due to a variety of factors (their development, information shared or not shared with them, learning to manage their emotions, and still developing coping skills),” said Ashley Lawton, lead healing circle facilitator.
After 2-month delay, Syracuse Common Council approves sale for ambitious housing project
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan ended a two-month stalemate with city officials, allowing the sale of one of the city’s largest available parcels to move forward and paving the way for hundreds of housing units to potentially be built. Following conversations with city officials over the...
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
Comments / 0