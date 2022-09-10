ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

12th Annual Stride to Save Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run in Oswego Sept. 17th

The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego Marano Campus Center....
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

CNY Arts Center Announces Smart Art Open House

The Arts Center in downtown Fulton, at 121 Cayuga St, is inviting the public to an Open House, Sunday, September 25 from 1-4 pm. The Smart Art Open House will introduce the new Creative Kids Arts Academy, give tours of the Center and information on Fall programming along with family activities and fun.
FULTON, NY
urbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Says Common Council Approval of Mixed-Use Property at Former Syracuse Developmental Center Will Support Jobs and Housing in the City

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s statement on Common Council approval of an agreement to create mixed-use property at the former Syracuse Developmental Center. “Syracuse took a major step toward creating good jobs and quality housing at the former Syracuse Developmental Center property on the city’s west side today. I thank the Common Council for its due diligence and unanimous approval of the agreement to design and create a mixed income housing and technology manufacturing development on the long vacant property. I am grateful for the strong support of Governor Hochul for our vision for the property and the commitment of New York State for funding to prepare the site. We will continue to engage the community as we take the next steps toward a productive and positive future for the site.”
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Autism Task Force Hosts Family Fun Day Sept. 17th at YMCA

The Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) is bringing back the Annual “Family Fun Day” this Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the YMCA sponsored event. The task force is...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties

Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Pantry at SU addresses food insecurity on and off campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers on the Syracuse University campus stay busy keeping the food pantry stocked at Hendricks Chapel. A lack of consistent access to enough food is a problem that plagues our country, community and college students, and inflation is only making matters worse. “I have experienced food insecurity myself. So, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Performing Artists Sought For Harborfest 2023; Application Deadline Nov. 1st

Harborfest 2023 is seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 34th edition of the festival slated for July 27 – 30, 2023. During Harborfest 2022 over 30 music performances provided quality entertainment for the approximate 75,000 visitors to NYS largest admission free music festival. Harborfest’s goal for 2023 is to continue the longstanding tradition of offering quality entertainment that will attract people from all areas of NYS and beyond.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD Arrest Summary Report 9/5/2022 – 9/11/2022

00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.03A EF1 (6775) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-1ST 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. 00:20:46 09/05/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD. Inmate Name: BRADY, MICHAEL JAMES.
FULTON, NY
TheHorse.com

Four Positive EEE Cases in New York

On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barbara Ann Boyce – September 11, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of September 11th, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27th, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL during winters and had many friends in the area.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Camp Rainbow Of Hope 2022 Camp A Success

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult for anyone. "For children, death losses can be more complex due to a variety of factors (their development, information shared or not shared with them, learning to manage their emotions, and still developing coping skills),” said Ashley Lawton, lead healing circle facilitator.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY

