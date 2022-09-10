Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
cw34.com
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
State seizes gun from Palm Beach man who threatened to shoot people on beach in front of house
An 80-year-old Palm Beach man had his gun seized by the government after police said he called them threatening to shoot any beachgoers walking in front of his oceanfront mansion. Judge Kirk Volker used Florida's Red Flag law to take the homeowner's weapons last month after police said he was...
cw34.com
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff asks public to steer clear of part of Allapattah Road in Indiantown
TRAFFIC ALERT -INDIANTOWN CLOSURE. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of Allapattah Road/CR 609, after a large part of the road collapsed causing much of the roadway to wash away. The closure will affect Allapattah Rd at Warfield Blvd/SR710. Warfield Boulevard has not been affected at...
This Teen Has Been Missing For Days, Broward County Police Are Asking For Help
She Is 16, From Pompano Beach, And Hasn’t Been Seen In A Week… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach is missing and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating her. If you know anything about Isabella […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
Palm Beach County school mourns loss of 5-year-old boy found dead in waterway
It was an emotional day Monday at the Palm Beach County school where a 5-year-old boy — who was found dead in a waterway over the weekend — attended.
Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
Click10.com
Missing 5-year-old found dead near West Palm Beach home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead. Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned. He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday. Authorities say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
WPBF News 25
One-month-old reported missing from Delray Beach found safe
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A one-month-old last seen in Delray Beach has been found safe. The newborn, Kain Waters, was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue on Sunday. He and his mother Jasmine DeJesus were located Monday afternoon in Lake Worth. DeJesus was arrested on...
MISSING PALM BEACH COUNTY CHILD FOUND DEAD
FOUND DEAD, IDENTIFIED JUST HOURS AFTER STATEWIDE ALERT ISSUED BY FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The child reported missing earlier Saturday was found dead Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Dahud Jolicoeur was found in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
Boy with autism found dead in waterway near Wellington after going missing from home
WELLINGTON — A 5-year-old boy was found dead in a waterway Saturday after going missing from his home nearby, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur went missing Saturday from his home on Wood Glen Circle, south of Okeechobee Boulevard near Wellington. The agency...
St. Andrews Country Club Resident Jailed For DUI, Drug Possession
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A St. Andrews Country Club resident is facing multiple charges after being arrested in the 800 block of West Atlantic Avenue on Sunday. While the affidavit of probable cause continues to be processed, citations reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com confirm that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 3