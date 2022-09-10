ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
Dramatic Photos: Pregnant woman airlifted from crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pregnant woman involved in a car crash on Tuesday night had to be airlifted to the hospital. The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was in a crash on the northbound entrance to I-95 on Atlantic Avenue, firefighter-paramedics brought the woman to the Atlantic High School athletic fields where Trauma Hawk picked her up to take her to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Paramedics said the woman was a stable trauma alert.
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
Caught in the Act: 16 year old vehicle burglar caught by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was caught by Port St. Lucie Police on Tuesday morning after officers say they found multiple stolen items on him. A concerned caller told officers they saw someone looking into vehicles and setting off car alarms on NW Daffodil Lane at around 3 a.m. Once police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy in front of Parkway Elementary School.
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
Broward sheriff investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was searching for clues Tuesday in connection with a pre-dawn shooting that left one man dead while another man was hurt but not shot, authorities said.Investigators were called to the 2400 block of NW 8th Street shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a report of gunfire at the location, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. He died at the scene.A second man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. Information about his condition was not immediately available.Investigators have not revealed many details about the incident, including if the shooter has been identified or if the suspect was at large or in custody. Officials also did not say how the second man was hurt.The identities of the victims were pending.
Missing 5-year-old found dead near West Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – State police have confirmed a missing 5-year-old from West Palm Beach has been found dead. Investigators believe Dahud Jolicoeur, who has autism, may have drowned. He was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle off of Okeechobee Boulevard on Friday. Authorities say...
One-month-old reported missing from Delray Beach found safe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A one-month-old last seen in Delray Beach has been found safe. The newborn, Kain Waters, was last seen in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue on Sunday. He and his mother Jasmine DeJesus were located Monday afternoon in Lake Worth. DeJesus was arrested on...
MISSING PALM BEACH COUNTY CHILD FOUND DEAD

FOUND DEAD, IDENTIFIED JUST HOURS AFTER STATEWIDE ALERT ISSUED BY FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The child reported missing earlier Saturday was found dead Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Dahud Jolicoeur was found in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
St. Andrews Country Club Resident Jailed For DUI, Drug Possession

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A St. Andrews Country Club resident is facing multiple charges after being arrested in the 800 block of West Atlantic Avenue on Sunday. While the affidavit of probable cause continues to be processed, citations reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com confirm that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
