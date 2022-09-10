Read full article on original website
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying
There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, September 14 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
There are a few aces on the mound on Wednesday in Major League Baseball, which should make for a fun betting slate. Dylan Cease gets the ball for the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodon starts for the San Francisco Giants and Luis Castillo is on the mound for the Seattle Mariners.
Padres vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 14 (Trust Luis Castillo)
The San Diego Padres picked up a big win for their National League wild card hopes on Tuesday, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going in an afternoon matchup on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger (5-6, 4.13 ERA) gets the ball for San Diego in this game, and he’s looking...
MLB Weather Report for Wednesday, September 14 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Wednesday means one thing: day baseball. But let's make sure we get all the games in today and that our total bets aren't impacted by the weather by checking in on today's weather forecast across each Major League Baseball stadium. Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati...
Work remotely from the ballpark: The Seattle Mariners are trying to bring fans back with perks like food and wifi
The Seattle Mariners hosted a Work From The Ballpark Day on September 7th. It's the latest tactic in the competition to attract remote workers.
David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza
On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Atlanta Falcons: Four positives from brutal week one loss
Despite an excruciating loss, there are still positives to take away from week one for the Atlanta Falcons. The Atlanta Falcons blew it against the New Orleans Saints, there is no way around it. It was a bad look for a team that thought they were over the late-game collapses, and then the concerning press conference by head coach Arthur Smith did not help either.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
