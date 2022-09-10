ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason

The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying

There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza

On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Atlanta Falcons: Four positives from brutal week one loss

Despite an excruciating loss, there are still positives to take away from week one for the Atlanta Falcons. The Atlanta Falcons blew it against the New Orleans Saints, there is no way around it. It was a bad look for a team that thought they were over the late-game collapses, and then the concerning press conference by head coach Arthur Smith did not help either.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
