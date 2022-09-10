ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
The Verge

Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event

Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
CNET

iPhone 14 Not for You? Get a Refurb iPhone 12 at a Steep Discount Today Only

It may be iPhone 14 preorder day, but you don't have to spend $800 and up in order to get your hands on a recent iPhone. If you don't need the latest and greatest model and you don't mind opting for a preowned phone, you can save a ton of cash on your next upgrade. Today only, Woot is giving you the opportunity to bag an iPhone 12 series phone from just $370.
Elite Daily

These Trade-In Deals For A Free iPhone 14 Pro Will Make You Want An Upgrade

Apple finally set a release date for the iPhone 14 lineup, which means it’s the perfect time to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank. The new phones are already available for pre-order, so you’ll probably need to figure out which carrier is offering the sweetest trade-in deals before the Sept. 16 release date. To help you out, I gathered some of the 12 best iPhone trade-in deals for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max to see which will have you upgrading without busting your fall budget.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful Switching Will Be Easier

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's embrace of virtual, embedded SIM cards in the iPhone 14 line -- eliminating the SIM card slot for US models -- has led some online to worry that switching carriers is about to get a lot more difficult. Smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile and Boost Mobile, however, see it as just the opposite.
TheStreet

Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
Apple Insider

iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — SpaceX and T-Mobile are partnering on a long-term plan to bring satellite internet to cellphones, providing very limited connectivity to even the most remote US locations.
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Digital Camera World

What you need to know about the iPhone 14's satellite features

The service could be a genuinely useful addition for outdoor photographers, but it's only available in the US and Canada to start with. Apple has just launched its iPhone 14 lineup of smartphones, and while we're more interested in why the range is good for photographers, it's interesting to uncover all of the new features – including Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite.
TechRadar

Hughes satellite broadband service launched - It can help a new feature on iPhone 14 work in India

Satellite internet provider Hughes Communications India, which has a tie-up with Bharti Airtel, has announced the commercial launch of India's first high-throughput satellite (HTS) broadband service --- a technological service that can help Apple introduce satellite connectivity in iPhone 14 models meant for India too. Apple has restricted the availability of the satellite connectivity feature in iPhone 14 to the US and Canada markets. Apple’s satellite connectivity will use the Globalstar network in the two countries. In India, it will have to partner with satellite internet providers like Hughes.
