Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Barbara Eden Has Carried On “As Best I Can” Since The Death Of Son Matthew Over 20 Years Ago

Have you ever seen Barbara Eden attend an event without a smile on her face and the joyful willingness of folding her arms to assume the I Dream of Jeannie position? Or not being willing to interact with her fans? There simply aren’t that many stars of Classic TV shows that embrace their legacy as positively as she does — and this despite the fact that she lost her only son, Matthew Michael Ansara, to a drug overdose a little over 20 years ago.
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California

Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
