88-Year-Old ‘Partridge Family’ Star Shirley Jones Seen Out And About In Pink Track Suit
Shirley Jones was seen in Los Angeles in a rare sighting. The star, best known for her role as Shirley Partridge in The Partridge Family, is now 88 years old. She still works from time to time, as is apparent in her most recent role in Forgiven This Gun4hire, but she doesn’t often get caught by paparazzi going out in public.
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Sharon Tate’s sister reveals why she thinks Charles Manson killed other uncovered victims and where they’re buried
FOR decades it has been suspected that cult leader, Charles Manson and his “family” were responsible for more murders than the nine they were convicted of. And victim Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra, has led an effort to find more possible victims of Manson and his vicious acolytes in the summer of 1969.
Barbara Eden Has Carried On “As Best I Can” Since The Death Of Son Matthew Over 20 Years Ago
Have you ever seen Barbara Eden attend an event without a smile on her face and the joyful willingness of folding her arms to assume the I Dream of Jeannie position? Or not being willing to interact with her fans? There simply aren’t that many stars of Classic TV shows that embrace their legacy as positively as she does — and this despite the fact that she lost her only son, Matthew Michael Ansara, to a drug overdose a little over 20 years ago.
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
John Wayne Couldn’t Stand His ‘Violent’ Costar in ‘True Grit’
John Wayne was a towering figure in the world of film. Not just in terms of his stature as a film legend, but also physically. At 6’3″ he held an imposing figure. Few people would be foolish enough to cross him. The Duke once famously described how his own toughness helped change the traditional film hero.
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
David A. Arnold, Comedian And 'Fuller House' Writer, Dies At 54
Comedian and writer David A. Arnold died Wednesday, just months after his second Netflix comedy special premiered. He was 54. Arnold, also a writer and producer on the “Fuller House” reboot, was a few dates into his national comedy tour, “Pace Ya Self,” Deadline reported. His...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
