Philadelphia, PA

How Good are Philadelphia 76ers' Starters in NBA 2K23?

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

NBA 2K23 ratings are out. How good does the Philadelphia 76ers' starting five look?

The 2023-2024 NBA season is on its way, but before training camp approaches, basketball fans will have the opportunity to test out their squads in a simulated fashion to see how they stack up against the competition.

Considering the Philadelphia 76ers ended last season as a playoff contender that made it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, it doesn’t come as a shock that they are viewed as a solid 2K squad going into the new year.

Last week, NBA2K teased the upcoming game by releasing some of the top-rated players. Sixers fans found out that their superstar center Joel Embiid was going to be one of the top players in the game with a 96-overall rating.

Embiid’s status as a top-tier star in 2K doesn’t come as a surprise since he was the league’s MVP runner-up in back-to-back seasons. Beyond Embiid, though, just how good are the 76ers in NBA2K ?

The Ratings

Embiid ranks as the only 90-plus overall player on the 76ers. Below the big man is Philly’s veteran All-Star, James Harden . It’s apparent that “Houston Harden” might be a thing of the past, but the Sixers star is still an excellent playmaker and shooter. Therefore, he ranks as an 89-overall for now.

The second-year guard Tyrese Maxey is right behind Harden with an 85 overall ranking. Going into last season, it was unclear if Maxey could keep a steady role in Philly’s starting lineup in the absence of Ben Simmons. Not only did Maxey remain a starter throughout the year — but he grew into one of the NBA’s most improved players.

Philly’s veteran forward Tobias Harris checks in with an 82 overall. While Harris’ contract numbers consistently cause criticism regarding his play, Harris remains a reliable shooting threat on Philly’s offense. In addition, he’s grown his value on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Philadelphia’s fifth starter remains a question mark ahead of training camp, but the overwhelming assumption is that P.J. Tucker will fill the void of the traded Danny Green. If that’s the case, then the Sixers’ fifth starter is tied with Matisse Thybulle and De’Anthony Melton with a 77 overall.

A case could be made for Thybulle to start over Tucker next year, but the former Miami Heat veteran brings more versatility over the defensive standout. While Doc Rivers and the Sixers could change the lineup based on different situations, the Sixers’ starters enter the new 2K season with an average of 86 overall.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

People

