Colorado Springs, CO

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the reports of shots fired.

No victims were located on scene but police said they are still investigating.

Tony Johnson
3d ago

I'm going to assume journalists don't get paid by the word. Because, if they did I think the article would be a little longer. Maybe mentioned something about victims, if there are any. Possible suspects to be on the lookout for. You know considering 20 shots were fired into a house. I'd say the public is somewhat in danger. That's just me though 🤷‍♂️

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
